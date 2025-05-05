The Future of Restoration Growth

In the cleaning and disaster restoration industries, great service used to be your golden ticket. However, according to Scott K. Edinger—a nationally recognized business consultant and Wall Street Journal and USA Today bestselling author of The Growth Leader and The Hidden Leader—it’s no longer enough.

“Great restoration services can start you on the race to the top,” Edinger said during his keynote presentation at the 2025 RIA International Restoration Convention & Industry Expo, “but they won’t get you there. And they definitely won’t keep you there.”

Edinger, who has consulted for senior executives across Fortune 500 companies and authored more than 100 articles for Harvard Business Review and Forbes, delivered this message loud and clear to a packed room of cleaning and restoration professionals. His keynote? A powerful call to arms for industry leaders to rethink the way they sell—and to lead from the intersection of strategy, leadership, and sales.

Survival isn’t the goal—growth is

When COVID-19 hit in 2020, the restoration industry, like so many others, shifted into survival mode. With inflation, supply chain issues, and economic unpredictability still looming, many businesses are stuck trying to hang on.

But Edinger clarified: “It does not take great leadership to maintain the status quo. You’ve got to lead for growth—growth in revenue, profit, and differentiation.”

And if you’re not growing, you’re stagnating—or worse, dying.

“That means every person in your company, at every level, needs to understand their role in growth. Because growth is not just a business objective; it’s a leadership issue.”

Differentiation is disappearing

Let’s face it: in the restoration world, competition is everywhere. With low barriers to entry and commoditized offerings, it’s harder than ever to stand out. Edinger relayed what a restoration executive in California told him: “You can’t drive 15 miles without seeing a restoration van.”

Adding services—like asbestos abatement, mold remediation, or roofing—might provide a temporary bump. But as Edinger puts it, “Even if it works, it won’t last long.”

Why? Because everyone else can do the same thing.

“Eventually, your services will look similar, even identical, in the eyes of your customers. So where does that leave you?”

The sales experience: Your hidden differentiator

Many restoration businesses focus on customer experience (CX), aiming to impress after selling the job. However, Edinger argued that this approach misses the most critical step: The sales experience.

“On the customer journey, if the sales experience is poor, prospects get off at exit one,” he said. “They never become customers.”

He backed it up with stats:

25% of the buying decision is based on the sales experience—more than brand and price.

For existing customers, 53% of the decision to stay or go is based on that same sales experience.

And in a commoditized market, where every company seems to offer the same services, that 25% becomes a tipping point.

From commodities to commanding value

Edinger shared a story about his own experience buying an air conditioning system. Three companies offered nearly identical products. Two gave him precisely what he asked for. But the third—Gary—took a different approach.

Gary measured the airflow, heat load, and room differentials. He didn’t just quote a product. He diagnosed a solution.

“Gary’s proposal was three times more expensive,” Edinger said, “but it was exactly what I needed. And I bought it.”

The others could have offered the same solution. They had the same equipment and resources. But only one created value in the sales experience.

Real restoration success

Tomas Mejia and Sonia Gonzalez, PuroClean of Central Denver franchise owners, embraced this philosophy. After reading The Growth Leader, they redesigned their sales process to emphasize education, transparency, and strategic guidance—especially around insurance and estimates.

The result? A 31% increase in close rates.

“They didn’t just win more jobs,” Edinger said. “They changed the way customers perceived them—as true professionals, trusted experts.”

Leadership must own the sales strategy

Too many leaders see sales as critical—but not strategic.

“Sales teams operate in a black box. Leaders inspect the numbers but don’t invest in the experience,” Edinger warned.

He cited research showing that only 14% of executives engage strategically with sales. And salespeople? They rated their understanding of company strategy at just under four out of 10.

“That’s a disconnect,” Edinger said. “And it’s a missed opportunity. Because sales is strategy in action.”

From inspection to improvement

Another pitfall? Over-focusing on numbers.

“You can’t manage numbers. You manage people,” Edinger said. “You do that through coaching, development, and aligning sales with strategy.”

According to the Sales Management Association, firms that coach effectively see a 15%revenue boost over those that don’t. “Even 5% extra revenue can be huge in this industry,” Edinger added.

Break the sales stigma

Edinger said many organizations still cling to outdated beliefs about sales: that it’s about pressure, charisma, or closing at all costs.

“I was once told I’d fail in sales because I cared too much about customer relationships,” he shared. “Turns out, that was my superpower. I ended up as a top performer.”

Modern selling, he explained, is about solving problems, not pushing products.

“Sales is not about being a born closer. It’s about having the strategic, emotional, and consultative skills to guide customers to the right decision.”

Sales as a strategic advantage

Edinger challenged leaders, asking: Would a customer pay for your sales experience?

“If not, you’re probably not leveraging sales strategically. The best sales teams don’t just communicate value—they create it.”

He highlighted the example of a heart valve manufacturer whose reps stand in the OR during surgeries to guide doctors in real time. “That’s what strategic sales looks like. Salespeople as experts, not just messengers.”

The final step: Inspire through emotion

Edinger emphasized that great leaders inspire action not just with facts, but with emotion.

“Emotion connects us. Logic makes us think. Emotion makes us act.”

Whether it’s saving family heirlooms from a flooded home or helping a business reopen after a fire, your work is emotional. The most effective leaders tap into that to energize their teams and unite them around a shared vision.

“You don’t have to be Tony Robbins. Just bring your energy, your clarity, your purpose. Make people feel part of something bigger.”

Ready to grow?

Edinger ended with a challenge to the audience:

“Every sales call is where your strategy lives or dies. Are you ready to lead it, not just manage it?”

He asked everyone to text themselves the answer to this question: How will I make sales a strategic lever in my company?

Growth in restoration doesn’t come from just working harder; it comes from working smarter at the intersection of leadership, strategy, and sales.

And as Edinger puts it: “This is not a sales issue. It’s a leadership opportunity.”