Scale Without Burnout: 5 Proven Levers for Smarter Business Growth

May 5, 2025Jeff Cross
Learn how to scale your cleaning or restoration company.

Busy business owners and entrepreneurs often consider scaling their companies, yet they wonder how they can do it without more personal involvement—and they feel they are already stretched to the limit.

In this episode of Straight Talk, those looking to scale the right way will get strategies they need from Dean Mercado, CEO of Online Marketing Muscle, who focuses on helping cleaning companies with what it really takes to grow a business without burning out.

Mercado shares a practical path for entrepreneurs who want to scale their operations efficiently and sustainably. If you’re tired of doing it all yourself, constantly putting out fires, or unsure how to take your business to the next level, this conversation will offer the clarity and tools you need. Discover how to activate five critical levers that can transform how you grow—without adding more of you to the equation.

 

Jeff Cross

Jeff Cross is the ISSA media director, with publications that include Cleaning & Maintenance Management, ISSA Today, and Cleanfax magazines. He is the previous owner of a successful cleaning and restoration firm. He also works as a trainer and consultant for business owners, managers, and front-line technicians. He can be reached at [email protected].

