Are Your Marketing Blind Spots Holding Your Company Back?

Every cleaning and restoration business owner wants the same thing: more customers, more growth, and a stronger brand presence. Yet, despite their best efforts, many hit roadblocks. That’s where marketing and sales expert Andrew Morales of SUCCESS SELLINGTM steps in with some much-needed advice.

In a recent IICRC Unscripted interview with Jeff Cross, media director of Cleanfax, Morales shared powerful insights into what is holding businesses back and how to fix it. If you struggle to get the right customers, stand out from competitors, or make your marketing efforts pay off, this article is for you.

Blind spot: Thinking you know everything

One of the biggest mistakes business owners make, Morales said, is assuming they already have everything figured out.

“You can’t teach an old dog new tricks if they’re blocking out anything that can help them,” he explained. The first step toward real growth is being open to change and willing to analyze what’s not working.

Morales believes that if a company is doing everything right—marketing, sales, branding, and systems—it should grow with no cap. If that’s not happening, there’s a missing piece. Identifying that missing piece requires looking at what he calls the “check engine lights” of your business.

The key takeaway is this: If your business isn’t growing, don’t assume it’s the market—assume your approach has a problem. Be willing to adjust.

Myth: “If we build it, they will come.”

Many business owners believe customers will naturally find them if they do great work. Morales warned that this mindset is dangerous.

“Yes, providing real value is important,” he said, “but if you’re not reaching enough people, no one knows about that value.”

Many highly skilled professionals lose customers to competitors with weaker services but stronger marketing. If your business isn’t producing content, running ads, and building an online presence, you’re letting inferior companies dominate the marketplace.

This leads to price wars, damaged industry reputations, and skeptical customers who have been burned before.

Being the best just isn’t enough. You must market like the best.

Where businesses waste money on marketing

With print ads like Yellow Pages basically a thing of the past, most businesses are investing in social media, paid ads, and digital outreach. But Morales has seen a significant problem—they’re not getting the expected return.

Why? Because they’re using the wrong platforms for their audience.

Here’s how Morales breaks it down:

Facebook and Instagram (best for budget-conscious businesses) Uses interest-based marketing, meaning ads target people based on their behaviors and preferences. Has a lower cost per lead than other platforms.

(best for budget-conscious businesses) YouTube (higher engagement but requires strong content) Works well if your videos get views, comments, and shares, triggering the algorithm to boost them. More expensive than Facebook but delivers strong audience retention.

(higher engagement but requires strong content) Google Ads (most costly but highest intent) Targets people actively searching for services like yours. Requires high-quality keywords and a bigger budget to compete.

(most costly but highest intent)

His conclusion is this: Facebook is the most cost-effective for beginners, but a multi-platform approach works best for long-term success.

Win the algorithm game and get your ads seen

Many businesses invest money into advertising and hope the algorithm finds the right audience. But Morales stressed that hope isn’t a strategy.

“All these platforms have one goal: to keep users engaged,” he explained. “The algorithm will favor you if you create content that holds their attention.”

His advice? Make value-driven content that answers specific problems, such as:

Don’t try to sell—help first.

Focus on one problem—one solution per video.

Keep content short, direct, and engaging.

The better your content, the more the algorithm will work for you.

Target customers who are ready to buy

Morales was clear: The best customer is the one who’s already looking for your services. “You need to speak their language, address their pain points, and show why you’re the best option,” he explained.

He recommended that business owners:

Clearly state what you do and what you don’t do. This filters out unqualified leads.

Offer an introductory discount to reduce risk for new customers.

Create content that speaks directly to their specific problem.

So, being clear, direct, and customer-focused will attract high-quality leads.

Four pillars of business growth

To scale successfully, Morales recommended that businesses master four key areas:

Marketing–Are you spending enough and using the right platforms to attract leads? Sales–Do you have a strong team and follow-up system in place? Systems–Are you using a customer relationship management (CRM) system to automate follow-ups and track data? Branding–Do people know and trust your business over competitors?

If any of these four areas are weak, your business won’t grow.

“Pop the hood” on your business

Morales left business owners with one final piece of advice: “If your business isn’t scaling, ‘pop the hood’ and check your marketing, sales, systems, and branding. If you can’t fix it yourself, get help from experts who can.”

For cleaning and restoration professionals looking to dominate their market, these insights offer a clear roadmap for long-term success. Now, it’s up to you to act.