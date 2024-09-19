UN Adds World Cleanup Day to Official Calendar

World Cleanup Day, celebrated this year on Sept. 20, has been added to the official United Nations (UN) calendar of international days and weeks from this year onward. This presents even greater opportunities to unite millions of participants in cross-sector cooperation—bringing citizens, governments, and organizations together to tackle the global mismanaged waste crisis and to help create a new, more sustainable and waste-free world.

World Cleanup Day 2024 aims to activate 5% of the world’s population, catalyzing lasting societal change in behavior around mismanaged waste. Cleanup organizers planning to run a cleanup event can register it and invite volunteers to participate. Cleanup events appear on the global World Cleanup Day map, and cleanup organizers can share the link to their social media. World Cleanup Day also can help organizations with tools to organize and market events.

Volunteers can check the World Cleanup Day map for opportunities near them or just clean locally as part of the day.

For more information on how to get involved with World Cleanup Day 2024, click here.