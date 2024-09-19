UN Adds World Cleanup Day to Official Calendar

September 19, 2024Cleanfax Staff
World Cleanup Day 2024

World Cleanup Day, celebrated this year on Sept. 20, has been added to the official United Nations (UN) calendar of international days and weeks from this year onward. This presents even greater opportunities to unite millions of participants in cross-sector cooperation—bringing citizens, governments, and organizations together to tackle the global mismanaged waste crisis and to help create a new, more sustainable and waste-free world.

World Cleanup Day 2024 aims to activate 5% of the world’s population, catalyzing lasting societal change in behavior around mismanaged waste. Cleanup organizers planning to run a cleanup event can register it and invite volunteers to participate. Cleanup events appear on the global World Cleanup Day map, and cleanup organizers can share the link to their social media. World Cleanup Day also can help organizations with tools to organize and market events.

Volunteers can check the World Cleanup Day map for opportunities near them or just clean locally as part of the day.

For more information on how to get involved with World Cleanup Day 2024, click here.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Fire fighting helicopter carry water bucket to extinguish the forest fire

California Wildfire Threat Eases as Structure Destruction Danger Remains

Disasters / Fire, Smoke & Contents Restoration / News
ATI Restoration and Inc. 5000

ATI Restoration Ranks on the 2024 Inc. 5000

Awards / News
Exterior Maintenance Webinar

Register Today for Our Free Webinar: Taking It Outside: Best Practices for Exterior Maintenance

News / Training / Webinar
job search

What States Have the Most People Eager to Find a Job?

Labor / News
USA with Work blocks

Which States are the Best for Employees?

Business Management & Operations / News
Meredith Magaha

Meredith Magaha Joins CRDN as Vice President of Sales

New Hires and Appointments / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

Of the following, which is the most challenging stain for you to remove?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...