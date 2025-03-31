PuroClean Expands Restoration Services Across California

PuroClean is actively seeking expansion opportunities in California. Ten conversion and new ownership territories are available specifically in Sacramento, Roseville, Fairfield, Chico, and Santa Rosa.

PuroClean has an established presence in several communities across California. The brand now aims to expand its reach further in response to the increase in both severity and frequency of natural disasters. In addition to PuroClean’s quick response and continued efforts on the front lines of the recent wildfires that ravaged homes and communities in Los Angeles, their everyday emergency response services are a core component of the business.

“Expanding throughout California presents incredible opportunities for growth,” said Steve White, PuroClean president and chief operating officer. “With each new location, we’re bringing trusted remediation and restoration services to more communities, helping families and businesses recover quickly and effectively from unexpected property disasters.”

“We’re excited to expand our presence across California, a state experiencing an increasing need for quality remediation services, as part of our ongoing franchise development strategy,” said Tim Courtney, PuroClean vice president of franchise development. “With California’s unique challenges, we’re looking for passionate entrepreneurs who are eager to make a real impact by helping communities recover and rebuild through expert restoration and remediation services.”

For more than 20 years, PuroClean has helped home and business owners with their restoration and remediation needs, serving communities across the United States and Canada through a network nearing 500 offices. With franchises anticipated to grow 2.4% in 2025, faster than the broader U.S. economy, the brand is seeking potential franchise owners to join their growing network, including individuals in the home service industry, such as construction professionals, home remodelers, property maintenance technicians, and more, who may be looking to add a restoration component to their business.