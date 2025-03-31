PuroClean Expands Restoration Services Across California

March 31, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Puroclean in California

PuroClean is actively seeking expansion opportunities in California. Ten conversion and new ownership territories are available specifically in Sacramento, Roseville, FairfieldChico, and Santa Rosa.

PuroClean has an established presence in several communities across California. The brand now aims to expand its reach  further in response to the increase in both severity and frequency of natural disasters. In addition to PuroClean’s quick response and continued efforts on the front lines of the recent wildfires that ravaged homes and communities in Los Angeles, their everyday emergency response services are a core component of the business.

“Expanding throughout California presents incredible opportunities for growth,” said Steve White, PuroClean president and chief operating officer. “With each new location, we’re bringing trusted remediation and restoration services to more communities, helping families and businesses recover quickly and effectively from unexpected property disasters.”

“We’re excited to expand our presence across California, a state experiencing an increasing need for quality remediation services, as part of our ongoing franchise development strategy,” said Tim Courtney, PuroClean vice president of franchise development. “With California’s unique challenges, we’re looking for passionate entrepreneurs who are eager to make a real impact by helping communities recover and rebuild through expert restoration and remediation services.”

For more than 20 years, PuroClean has helped home and business owners with their restoration and remediation needs, serving communities across the United States and Canada through a network nearing 500 offices. With franchises anticipated to grow 2.4% in 2025, faster than the broader U.S. economy, the brand is seeking potential franchise owners to join their growing network, including individuals in the home service industry, such as construction professionals, home remodelers, property maintenance technicians, and more, who may be looking to add a restoration component to their business.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

CMM March/April Digital issue

Read the March/April 2025 Issue of CMM Online

News
Puroclean's Steve White with Tamarac Firefighter James Murad

PuroClean Recognizes Community Leaders with Superhero Day Campaign

Community Outreach / News
RMS logo

Join Top Restoration Leaders at the RMS Owners Workshop

News
Nusrat Jung and Brandon Boor in tiny house

Air Inside May Be More Polluted Than Outside Due to Chemical Products

News
Happy diverse addicts sitting on chairs in circle, talking on group therapy meeting, discussing addiction, mental health problems. Multiethnic employees brainstorming on team training

What Followers Want From Their Leaders

Leadership Tips / News
Minimum Wage With Dollar &amp; Pennies

Gender Pay Gap Fueled by Experience and Career Choices

Labor / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

When you take a new job, what is your top reason?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...