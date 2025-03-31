PuroClean Recognizes Community Leaders with Superhero Day Campaign

PuroClean is teaming up with its local partners to honor community superheroes with their PuroClean Cares® National Superhero Day campaign. PuroClean will recognize individuals nationwide that share the brand’s values of service, dedication, and compassion through surprise recognitions, events, and call outs for their efforts.

PuroClean franchise owners nationwide will be nominating local superheroes for outstanding commitment and service in their community, while partnering with local city organizations, chambers of commerce, and other community groups in the days leading up to National Superhero Day (April 28), to recognize and honor their shared commitment to giving back. Nominated superheroes may include frontline workers, teachers, volunteers, or other individuals making a lasting difference in their neighborhood

“PuroClean was founded on values of service and giving back to the communities we serve,” said Steve White, PuroClean president and chief operating officer. “National Superhero Day is the perfect opportunity to celebrate the everyday heroes who share these values, going above and beyond to make a difference in their communities. Together, we will reinforce the power of community, kindness, and acts of service and gratitude.”

The PuroClean Cares® National Superhero Day campaign is a tribute to the unsung heroes who make local communities stronger every day. Born from a collective desire to honor those who go above and beyond, this annual giveback is a celebration of their contributions and a reflection of gratitude for their generosity and courage. By shining a light on their stories, the brand looks to honor their impact while inspiring others to appreciate the everyday champions making a difference.

For more than 20 years, PuroClean has helped home and business owners with their restoration and remediation needs, serving communities across the United States and Canada through a network nearing 500 locations. PuroClean Cares® is the brand’s commitment to community. Through PuroClean Cares® initiatives like the PuroClean Cares® National Superhero Day campaign, the company extends its service beyond property recovery by actively engaging in the communities they serve, helping those in need while making a difference, united as one team.