Transforming Restoration: Introducing the Protimeter SurveyMaster!

September 10, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Protimeter

 

Whether you are a seasoned restoration pro or just getting started, whether you own and operate a small or large company, you know the critical role moisture meters play in drying and remediating homes or buildings.

In this DemoXperience, recorded on-location at The Experience Convention and Trade Show, Tom Rochenski, Protimeter national sales manager, shares details on both legacy and brand-new innovations the company is providing the industryspecifically, the Protimeter SurveyMaster, the ultimate tool for every restoration professional.

Learn more about the Protimeter tools you need right now: https://www.protimeter.com

 

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Samuel Sales

In Memoriam: John Sales Leaves a Lasting Legacy

Business Management & Operations / News / Video
Raj Manickam

Raj Manickam Receives the 2024 Ralph Bloss Humanitarian Award

Awards / News / Video
Sofidel_Mark_kirchgasser_800

The Future of Paper: How Sofidel is Navigating Adversity and Driving Innovation

News / Products & Technologies / Sponsored / Video
PuroClean feature

September/October 2024 Experience Showcase: PuroClean

Sponsored
Legend feature5

September/October 2024 Experience Showcase: Legend Brands

Sponsored
Ebac feature

September/October 2024 Experience Showcase: Ebac Industrial Products

Sponsored

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

Of the following, which is the most challenging stain for you to remove?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...