First ISSA Cohort Learning Experience Now Open for Registration

ISSA’s Innovation & Technology committee presents the first in a series of peer-to-peer learning and networking virtual events, Cohort Learning Experience (CLX)­ ­— the fast and fun way to learn and adopt new technology.

After its debut at the ISSA Show North America in 2024, the ISSA Innovation & Technology committee is bringing back the CLX, now as a quarterly series. Each quarter, one key topic will be evaluated, and broken down into focused subtopics, led by expert facilitators in small-group discussions.

This quarter, the committee is exploring how artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping operations, enhancing customer experiences, and driving automation. If you’re looking to stay ahead of the curve and implement AI-driven strategies, this is the space to learn, connect, and build your competitive edge.

The first CLX will take place on March 25 at 3 p.m. With a limited number of seats available, be sure to register today as this is your chance to engage in real conversations, gain practical insights, and walk away with strategies you can apply within your organization immediately. This series is an active participant event, so be sure you bring your successes, failures, and best practices to share and help drive the industry forward.

While this CLX will focus on AI, subtopics will include:

AI-Powered Decision-Making: Turning Data into Action

Turning Data into Action Automating the Future: AI’s Role in Robotics and Smart Cleaning

AI’s Role in Robotics and Smart Cleaning Predictive Maintenance: Using AI to Prevent Downtime and Reduce Costs

AI for Customer Experience: Personalization and Proactive Service

Don’t miss this opportunity to learn more about cutting-edge technology from your peers. Register for CLX today.