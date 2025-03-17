First ISSA Cohort Learning Experience Now Open for Registration

March 17, 2025Cleanfax Staff
artificial intelligence

ISSA’s Innovation & Technology committee presents the first in a series of peer-to-peer learning and networking virtual events, Cohort Learning Experience (CLX)­ ­— the fast and fun way to learn and adopt new technology.

After its debut at the ISSA Show North America in 2024, the ISSA Innovation & Technology committee is bringing back the CLX, now as a quarterly series. Each quarter, one key topic will be evaluated, and broken down into focused subtopics, led by expert facilitators in small-group discussions.

This quarter, the committee is exploring how artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping operations, enhancing customer experiences, and driving automation. If you’re looking to stay ahead of the curve and implement AI-driven strategies, this is the space to learn, connect, and build your competitive edge.

The first CLX will take place on March 25 at 3 p.m. With a limited number of seats available, be sure to register today as this is your chance to engage in real conversations, gain practical insights, and walk away with strategies you can apply within your organization immediately. This series is an active participant event, so be sure you bring your successes, failures, and best practices to share and help drive the industry forward.

While this CLX will focus on AI, subtopics will include:

  • AI-Powered Decision-Making: Turning Data into Action
  • Automating the Future: AI’s Role in Robotics and Smart Cleaning
  • Predictive Maintenance: Using AI to Prevent Downtime and Reduce Costs

AI for Customer Experience: Personalization and Proactive Service

Don’t miss this opportunity to learn more about cutting-edge technology from your peers. Register for CLX today.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Paul Davis Restoration

Paul Davis Restoration Adds 29 New Territories in 2024

Growth & Acquisitions / News
ICW 2025

Voting Now Open for the ISSA Spotless Spaces Winners

News
EPA

EPA Rolls Back Environmental Regulations, Including Air Pollution

News / Sustainability
RIA Billingual

RIA Expands Accessibility: Position Papers Now Available in Spanish and French

News
Integrating Smart Tech

Register Today for CMM’s Free Webinar: Integrating Smart Tech

News / Products & Technologies
Green Seal

Green Seal Prohibits PFAS in Floor Care Products, Adhesives, Paints, Coatings, and Degreasers

News / Sustainability

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

When you take a new job, what is your top reason?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...