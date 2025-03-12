Register Today for CMM’s Free Webinar: Integrating Smart Tech

Integrating technology into your cleaning practice means using new tools and devices to enhance efficiency and productivity, transforming the cleaning industry.

Join us for Integrating Smart Tech, a free webinar presented by Cleaning & Maintenance Management (CMM) on Tuesday, April 15 at 1 p.m. CT. This webinar will offer strategies for cleaning companies and facilities to consider when integrating new technologies.

During this engaging, one-hour interactive session, you will learn about:

AI-driven cleaning automation – Discover how autonomous floor scrubbers and robotic cleaning solutions enhance efficiency and consistency in cleaning operations.

IoT for real-time monitoring – Explore how smart dispensers, occupancy-based HVAC systems, and sensor-driven data collection can improve operational decision-making.

AI-powered workforce management– Understand how AI can optimize scheduling, inventory management, and quality control in commercial cleaning.

Practical implementation challenges– Learn about the key considerations for cleaning companies when integrating these technologies.

The webinar will conclude with a Q&A session, allowing you to ask the panelists your most pressing questions.

The expert panel for this webinar includes:

Elizabeth Christenson (moderator), CMM Editor

Karina Kneff, chief product officer, Route

Ian Charlery, CEO, A1 Cleaning Services

Tim Cullinan, senior vice president, Janitronics Building Services

Connor Haas, regional manager, Merchants Building Maintenance LLC

Don't miss this opportunity to learn about cutting-edge technology from industry experts.