Register Today for CMM’s Free Webinar: Integrating Smart Tech
Integrating technology into your cleaning practice means using new tools and devices to enhance efficiency and productivity, transforming the cleaning industry.
Join us for Integrating Smart Tech, a free webinar presented by Cleaning & Maintenance Management (CMM) on Tuesday, April 15 at 1 p.m. CT. This webinar will offer strategies for cleaning companies and facilities to consider when integrating new technologies.
During this engaging, one-hour interactive session, you will learn about:
- AI-driven cleaning automation –Discover how autonomous floor scrubbers and robotic cleaning solutions enhance efficiency and consistency in cleaning operations.
- IoT for real-time monitoring –Explore how smart dispensers, occupancy-based HVAC systems, and sensor-driven data collection can improve operational decision-making.
- AI-powered workforce management– Understand how AI can optimize scheduling, inventory management, and quality control in commercial cleaning.
- Practical implementation challenges– Learn about the key considerations for cleaning companies when integrating these technologies.
The webinar will conclude with a Q&A session, allowing you to ask the panelists your most pressing questions.
The expert panel for this webinar includes:
- Elizabeth Christenson (moderator), CMM Editor
- Karina Kneff, chief product officer, Route
- Ian Charlery, CEO, A1 Cleaning Services
- Tim Cullinan, senior vice president, Janitronics Building Services
- Connor Haas, regional manager, Merchants Building Maintenance LLC
Don’t miss this opportunity to learn about cutting-edge technology from industry experts. Register for CMM’s free webinar today.