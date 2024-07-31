Top 5 Trending Cleanfax Videos for July

The top trending videos for Cleanfax include an overview of how IICRC-approved instructors operate and what really motivates them, an online workshop on how to remove the toughest stains, the impact of artificial intelligence and what you can really do with AI, and an in-depth analysis of restoration business owner failures but with an action plan moving forward, and how an owner really impacts everything in a company.

Unscripted Presents: How to Remove the Toughest Stains

Learn how to remove several stains that some often claim are “permanent” but can be successfully removed with these solid strategies.

Beyond Generative Text: The Endless Capabilities of AI

Have you ever wondered what is inside an artificial intelligence tool? Learn what you can do with AI beyond generating copy.

Hustlers Fail at Scale

Hustle will only take you so far. Many restorers share a common issue: Your growth has plateaued. Despite putting in the work, your business growth has stagnated. Here is a solution.

IICRC Instructor Diaries: An Inside Look at Certification

Hear from three IICRC-approved instructors about what motivates them and drives them to do the very best they can for their students.

The Owner Impact

An owner’s vision and decisions shape the organization’s culture, strategic direction, and overall success.

HELP WANTED: Cleanfax Needs Video Stars!

Are you interested in being featured on a future episode? Or do you have a topic idea for Cleanfax to develop? Send an email inquiry to Jeff Cross, ISSA Media Director, at [email protected].