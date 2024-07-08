Beyond Generative Text: The Endless Capabilities of AI

July 8, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Mercado AI 800x533

Have you ever wondered what is actually inside an artificial intelligence tool? You no doubt use one or more of them, such as ChatGPT or Gemini. There are many of them available. And when you use them, you may stick with the traditional generative text option. You put in a prompt, and the AI tool spits out a response.

But what else can you do with AI? In this episode of Straight Talk!, business coach Dean Mercado shares insights on options many may need to learn about—beyond generative text.

Click and Watch:

You can also listen to the full conversation via our Cleanfax Podcast here:

