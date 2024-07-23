Unscripted Presents: How to Remove the Toughest Stains

July 23, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Tom Cermak
IICRC code

Viewing this video and completing the short quiz (scan or click the QR code image) earns IICRC certified technicians a full credit towards their IICRC continuing education credits.

The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning, and Restoration Certification (IICRC) creates and publishes the Standards the industry is built on. From those Standards come IICRC-approved certification classes. And in those classrooms, eager students are taught how to handle virtually any challenge they may face.

One of the biggest, most concerning challenges is with spot and stain removal in homes and offices.

In this episode of Unscripted, an IICRC video production, you will learn how to remove several stains that some often claim are “permanent.” What you will see in this video is real, no tricks or gimmicks, but honest appraisal of spot and stain situations and what you can do about them every day.

Tom Cermak is an IICRC-Approved instructor who demonstrates techniques that work in the field. Learn more about the IICRC and educational opportunities: https://iicrc.org

You can also listen to the full conversation via our Cleanfax Podcast here:

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

Subscribe or update your subscription to Cleanfax.

Become an ISSA member to manage and grow your restoration company

ISSA membership provides unparalleled opportunities to improve your operations, boost your profits, and make valuable connections. Learn more about the benefits that are in store for you as an ISSA member by viewing the ISSA membership form page today!

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Thomasville restoration feature

The 2024 Restoration Industry Leaders Review: Thomasville Restoration

Business Management & Operations / Fire, Smoke & Contents Restoration / Water Damage Restoration
Alex Duta Albiware 800x533

Hustlers Fail at Scale

Business Management & Operations / Labor / Leadership Tips / Video
Truck mount

Truckmount Maintenance: Make it Routine

Carpet & Furniture Care
The Experience

Jeff Cross & Gavin Macgregor-Skinner Take the Stage at The Experience

News / Video
Rug Summit

Centrum Force to Hold Rug Summit 2024 in Chicago

Carpet & Furniture Care / events / News
Clean Joe

The 2024 Restoration Industry Leaders Review: Clean Joe

Business Management & Operations / Fire, Smoke & Contents Restoration / Water Damage Restoration

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

Has the increase in remote work made booking residential cleaning appointments easier than before the COVID-19 pandemic?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...