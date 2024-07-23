Unscripted Presents: How to Remove the Toughest Stains

The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning, and Restoration Certification (IICRC) creates and publishes the Standards the industry is built on. From those Standards come IICRC-approved certification classes. And in those classrooms, eager students are taught how to handle virtually any challenge they may face.

One of the biggest, most concerning challenges is with spot and stain removal in homes and offices.

In this episode of Unscripted, an IICRC video production, you will learn how to remove several stains that some often claim are “permanent.” What you will see in this video is real, no tricks or gimmicks, but honest appraisal of spot and stain situations and what you can do about them every day.

Tom Cermak is an IICRC-Approved instructor who demonstrates techniques that work in the field. Learn more about the IICRC and educational opportunities: https://iicrc.org



You can also listen to the full conversation via our Cleanfax Podcast here:

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

Subscribe or update your subscription to Cleanfax.

Become an ISSA member to manage and grow your restoration company

ISSA membership provides unparalleled opportunities to improve your operations, boost your profits, and make valuable connections. Learn more about the benefits that are in store for you as an ISSA member by viewing the ISSA membership form page today!