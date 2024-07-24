The Owner Impact

July 24, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Chuck Violand Owner 800x533

An owner’s vision and decisions shape the organization’s culture, strategic direction, and overall success, influencing everything from employee morale to customer satisfaction. Recognizing this impact is important but recognition isn’t enough. As a business owner, you need to analyze everything you do and understand why you do it.

In this episode of Straight Talk!, Violand Management Associates founder Chuck Violand outlines what business owners should do to make the best impact on their companies.

You can also listen to the full conversation via our Cleanfax Podcast here:

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the  Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

Subscribe or update your subscription to Cleanfax.

Become an ISSA member to manage and grow your restoration company

ISSA membership provides unparalleled opportunities to improve your operations, boost your profits, and make valuable connections. Learn more about the benefits that are in store for you as an ISSA member by viewing the ISSA membership form page today!

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Tom Cermak

Unscripted Presents: How to Remove the Toughest Stains

Business Management & Operations / Carpet & Furniture Care / Cleaning / Unscripted / Video
Thomasville restoration feature

The 2024 Restoration Industry Leaders Review: Thomasville Restoration

Business Management & Operations / Fire, Smoke & Contents Restoration / Water Damage Restoration
Alex Duta Albiware 800x533

Hustlers Fail at Scale

Business Management & Operations / Labor / Leadership Tips / Video
The Experience

Jeff Cross & Gavin Macgregor-Skinner Take the Stage at The Experience

News / Video
Clean Joe

The 2024 Restoration Industry Leaders Review: Clean Joe

Business Management & Operations / Fire, Smoke & Contents Restoration / Water Damage Restoration
Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

Business Management & Operations / Cleaning / Hard Floor Care / Marketing & Sales / Sponsored / Video

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

Has the increase in remote work made booking residential cleaning appointments easier than before the COVID-19 pandemic?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...