Boots on the Ground: How to Use Trade Promotion for Long-Term Growth

How can companies in the cleaning and restoration industries use trade promotion as a powerful strategy to grow their brand, build stronger community ties, and attract top talent? You may think marketing … but it’s all about engagement.

Chuck Violand, the founder of Violand Management Associates (VMA), share strategies on how to partner with local trade schools, technical centers, and educational institutions to boost visibility and create a talent pipeline for your company. Then learn how to tap into the benefits of hosting community-facing events like open houses, offering training sessions, and mentoring programs that position your company and team members as trusted experts in your field.

Watch the this episode of Straight Talk! to see how you can use trade promotion strategies for your growing company.

