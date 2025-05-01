Boots on the Ground: How to Use Trade Promotion for Long-Term Growth

May 1, 2025Jeff Cross
Learn how to use trade promotion to help grow your cleaning or restoration company.

How can companies in the cleaning and restoration industries use trade promotion as a powerful strategy to grow their brand, build stronger community ties, and attract top talent? You may think marketing … but it’s all about engagement.

Chuck Violand, the founder of Violand Management Associates (VMA), share strategies on how to partner with local trade schools, technical centers, and educational institutions to boost visibility and create a talent pipeline for your company. Then learn how to tap into the benefits of hosting community-facing events like open houses, offering training sessions, and mentoring programs that position your company and team members as trusted experts in your field.

Watch the this episode of Straight Talk! to see how you can use trade promotion strategies for your growing company.

Jeff Cross is the ISSA media director, with publications that include Cleaning & Maintenance Management, ISSA Today, and Cleanfax magazines. He is the previous owner of a successful cleaning and restoration firm. He also works as a trainer and consultant for business owners, managers, and front-line technicians. He can be reached at [email protected].

