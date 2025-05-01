Embezzlement in Service Businesses: A Hidden Epidemic

Let’s talk about something nobody wants to believe could happen in their company—but it happens more than you think: embezzlement. That is when someone you trust misuses funds or property for their benefit. It’s not just a financial hit; it’s a gut punch to your culture, team, and reputation.

At its core, embezzlement is a betrayal of trust. In small businesses, employees often have access to financial resources, client accounts, and sensitive information, creating plenty of opportunities to divert assets for personal use. Unlike most other types of theft, this doesn’t involve breaking in. It consists of breaking trust. The person already has legitimate access to the very thing they’re misusing.

Throughout my career, I’ve had the misfortune of seeing embezzlement up close—sometimes from people I never would’ve suspected. Each time it happened, it left behind more than just missing money. It left suspicion, shame, and a lot of “How didn’t we see this coming?”

Embezzlers are often clever and creative, and their methods can be surprisingly simple. One common trick is falsifying records. A receipt here, an invoice there—all tweaked just enough to create fake transactions or bump up expenses. Some go a step further and create fake vendors or clients, issuing payments to entities they control. Others take advantage of their access to company accounts, moving money around in a way that looks legitimate on paper. Then old-school tricks like skimming (taking cash before it gets recorded) or lapping (covering up one theft with another payment) occur.

Here are a few real-life examples I’ve encountered:

An office manager at a small carpet cleaning company—a family friend of the owner, no less—had signature authority on the bank account. She would generate the profit and loss statement each month for the owner’s approval. Once it was signed off, she’d back-date the computer, cut herself an extra check, and reset the system as if nothing had happened.

A lead carpenter used the company’s lumber account to purchase materials—not just for company jobs but for his side work. He’d drop off the personal supplies at another location before heading to the actual jobsite.

And then a business development rep routinely charged more fuel than her company car could hold. It turns out that every time she filled up, her husband pulled up beside her, and she filled his truck, too, using her company login.

So why does this happen? What makes someone cross the line from trusted employee to quiet thief?

Sometimes it’s financial pressure—debt, medical bills, addiction, etc. Sometimes, it’s an opportunity—no internal controls, high-trust environments, and not enough oversight. And sometimes it’s rationalization. People convince themselves they’re just borrowing, or that they deserve more, or that “everyone else does it.”

Regardless of the reason, the damage goes far beyond the dollars. Financial loss is apparent—it hits cash flow and profits and sometimes even pushes a business into bankruptcy. But the company’s reputation also can be damaged. Once word gets out, clients start to question your integrity. Internally, it affects morale. Suddenly, people aren’t sure who they can trust anymore. And if legal action is needed? That comes with its headaches—costs, time, and potential exposure.

So, what can an owner do to protect their company?

Start with strong internal controls. Separate duties, conduct regular audits, and make sure no one has unchecked access to sensitive accounts. Background checks aren’t just for show—they matter. Promote a culture of integrity. Let your team know that honesty isn’t just expected; it’s required. And yes, use technology. Monitoring tools can flag suspicious activity long before it snowballs. External auditors? Absolutely. A second set of eyes never hurts.

If you suspect embezzlement, act fast. Investigate thoroughly, involve professionals, and take disciplinary action, as needed. And once it’s dealt with, use it as a wake-up call to tighten your controls. Be transparent with your team. Acknowledge what happened, and what you’re doing about it. That honesty will help to rebuild trust.

At the end of the day, money can be replaced—but trust takes a lot longer to rebuild. That’s why it’s worth investing in the culture, controls, and conversations that will keep the company honest and your team protected.