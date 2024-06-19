IICRC Instructor Diaries: An Inside Look at Certification

We all know and value the positive impact of education. As a parent, you do your best to ensure your child receives the education they need to succeed. If you are a young person, perhaps considering college, you seek out the education you know you need to advance in the career of your choice.

But let’s not forget the trades. If you wish to advance in your chosen trade, you need education to partner with and enhance any on-the-job experience you may receive. For cleaning, restoration, inspection, and all related skill sets, the Institute of Inspection, Cleaning, and Restoration Certification (IICRC) is the leader in providing education and certification for both new and seasoned professionals.

While most, if not all, of you watching today have tapped into the power of an IICRC certification, have you ever wondered about all the working parts that happened before you went to an IICRC-approved seminar?

In this episode of Unscripted, an IICRC production, you will hear from three IICRC-approved instructors and learn what motivates them, what keeps their energy level up, why they do what they do, and all the details that drive them to be the very best they can be as instructors … with a laser-focus on helping you become your very best in the industry.

You can also listen to the full conversation via our Cleanfax Podcast here:

