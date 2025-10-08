The Human Side of Trauma Cleanup

When a tragedy occurs—whether a violent crime, suicide, or unattended death—the trauma extends far beyond the physical scene. While emergency personnel are the first to arrive, trauma cleanup professionals are often next, stepping into emotionally charged environments that require more than technical skill.

According to Jordan Frady, a project supervisor at First Onsite Property Restoration, this line of work requires deep compassion, flexibility, and a sense of purpose.

Emotional landscape of trauma scenes

Before transitioning into commercial restoration, Frady spent four years in trauma and crime scene cleanup. “We often think family members will be the ones to discover a body,” Frady said, “but many times, it’s a maintenance worker or property manager who finds someone. They weren’t prepared for that, and they need support.”

Each job brings a different emotional landscape. Some clients are calm, while others sob. Some are even angry, and often, that anger is projected onto technicians. “You never know what you’re walking into, so I go in with no expectations,” Frady said.

Technicians themselves are not immune to trauma. Frady recalled one job where a mother returned to her apartment after a family tragedy. Her reaction—collapsing and crying out her son’s name—left an unforgettable mark. “We didn’t interact with her directly, but just hearing that changed us,” he said. “That moment taught me the importance of debriefing with technicians after tough scenes.”

Empathy and purpose

Proper training and emotional support are essential for anyone considering this work. “It’s not just about cleanup,” Frady noted. “Technicians need to understand what they’re signing up for. You may go days without seeing a family, then suddenly you’re part of a deeply personal moment.”

Frady also emphasized the importance of knowing your motivation. “What’s your ‘why?’” he said. “If you’re just in it for revenue, you’re missing the point. That family will remember everything about how you made them feel.”

The field of professional trauma cleanup is evolving. But at its core, it remains a profession that should always be grounded in empathy and purpose.

Watch the full video below: