ERMI vs. HERTSMI-2

Currently considerable confusion is occuring in the marketplace surrounding ERMI (Environmental Relative Moldiness Index) and HERTSMI-2 (Health Effects Roster of Type-Specific Formers of Mycotoxins and Inflammagens—2nd Version) testing. These tools can provide extremely valuable information when used appropriately, yet they can also be misunderstood and misapplied when taken out of context.

For homeowners, restoration professionals, and indoor environmental consultants, understanding what these tests were designed to do, and what they were not designed to do, is essential when determining whether a structure may require medically informed remediation.

Who the ERMI was originally designed for

The ERMI was developed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in collaboration with the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). It was originally created as a research tool, not as a routine mold test.

The original purpose of ERMI was to:

Compare mold burden across large groups of homes.

Support epidemiological research.

Study links between mold exposure and asthma in children.

Provide a standardized method of analyzing mold DNA in settled dust.

Measures 36 mold spices. 26 of these molds are in group 1 which are water damage molds. 10 are common outdoor molds.

ERMI was never intended to function as a simple pass-or-fail test for real estate transactions or general home inspections. However, as the industry evolved, ERMI demonstrated significant value within a very specific population.

Who ERMI and HERTSMI-2 are most appropriate for

Dust-based DNA testing such as ERMI and HERTSMI-2 is particularly useful when evaluating environments occupied by medically sensitive individuals.

These tests are most commonly appropriate for:

Individuals suffering from Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome (CIRS)

Mold-sensitized occupants

Chronically ill individuals

Medically fragile populations

Post-remediation verification when performed properly

Situations where traditional air sampling may miss hidden contamination reservoirs.

In these situations, dust-based DNA analysis can detect contamination patterns that short-duration air sampling often fails to capture.

Why HERTSMI-2 was developed

HERTSMI-2 was developed by Dr. Ritchie Shoemaker as a clinical decision-support tool for physicians treating patients with Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome (CIRS).

While derived from ERMI data, HERTSMI-2 focuses on a small group of molds strongly associated with relapses in mold-sensitized patients.

The five molds evaluated in HERTSMI-2 are:

Aspergillus penicillioides

Aspergillus versicolor

Chaetomium globosum

Stachybotrys chartarum

Wallemia sebi

In simple terms, the ERMI provides a broad research-based index of mold contamination patterns.

The HERTSMI-2 provides a medically focused scoring system used to help determine whether an environment may be safe for mold-sensitized individuals.

The two primary groups of mold

This is one of the most misunderstood aspects of ERMI testing. ERMI uses MSQPCR which stands for Mold-Specific Quantitative Polymerase Chain Reaction. It is a DNA-based laboratory testing method used to identify and quantify specific mold species present in dust samples. This technology is the analytical method used to generate both ERMI and HERTSMI-2 scores. DNA analysis of settled dust and divides mold into two primary groups.

Group 1 molds are strongly associated with indoor moisture problems and water-damaged buildings. Elevated levels may indicate:

Hidden moisture problems

Chronic water intrusion

Building envelope failures

Group 2 molds are strongly associated with common outdoor molds. They are typically:

Outdoor-origin molds

Background environmental species

Not generally associated with indoor water damage

Higher concentrations of Group 2 molds actually reduce the ERMI score.

The ERMI calculation formula (simplified)

The ERMI score is calculated as:

Sum of the logs of Group 1 molds

minus

Sum of the logs of Group 2 molds

In plain language, ERMI is not simply measuring how much mold is present.

Instead, it evaluates how dominant water-damage molds are compared to normal background molds.

How HERTSMI-2 scoring works

HERTSMI-2 simplifies interpretation by assigning point values to the five key molds depending on the concentration detected.

Each mold receives:

0 points

4 points

6 points

10 points

The points are then totaled to produce the final score.

The general HERTSMI-2 risk interpretation is as follows:

0–10

Generally considered safer for most mold-sensitized individuals. However, I would not agree with this statement if one mold accountant for all 10 points!

11–15

Borderline conditions where caution is advised.

16 or higher

High risk for individuals suffering from CIRS or significant mold sensitivity.

It is important to recognize that these thresholds represent clinical guidance ranges, not absolute guarantees of safety.

Why proper interpretation matters

One of the most common mistakes in the industry is interpreting ERMI or HERTSMI-2 results in isolation. These tests are only the first step in evaluating a building for a suspected indoor environmental quality (IEQ) issue.

Neither test should ever be evaluated:

Without a moisture investigation

Without HVAC system evaluation

Without examining the building envelope

Without considering occupant health history

Without proper building science context.

Elevated ERMI or HERTSMI-2 scores indicate that further investigation is warranted. They do not, by themselves, provide the full story.

From a building science perspective, homes must be evaluated as integrated systems. Moisture dynamics, pressure relationships, ventilation, and HVAC performance all influence the microbial ecology within a structure.

ERMI and HERTSMI-2 can be extremely powerful diagnostic tools, but only when combined with a comprehensive inspection and proper building analysis.

For mold-sensitized individuals, these tests often serve as the starting point for determining whether medically-informed Level 4 remediation may be necessary, rather than the final conclusion.

Closing perspective

As the industry continues to evolve, restoration professionals are increasingly encountering clients with medically complex sensitivities to environmental contaminants. In these situations, tools such as ERMI and HERTSMI-2 can provide valuable insight—but only when they are interpreted within the proper context.

These tests were never intended to replace a comprehensive building investigation. Moisture dynamics, HVAC performance, pressure relationships, and building envelope conditions all play critical roles in the microbial ecology of a structure. Without evaluating these factors, even the most sophisticated laboratory results can be misinterpreted.

For restoration contractors, the key takeaway is simple: ERMI and HERTSMI-2 are diagnostic indicators, not standalone answers. When combined with proper building science investigation and moisture control strategies, they can help guide informed decisions about whether medically-informed Level 4 remediation may be necessary for sensitive occupants.

Understanding the science behind these scores allows professionals to move beyond simple test results and toward a more complete evaluation of the indoor environment—ultimately leading to safer outcomes for both occupants and remediation teams.