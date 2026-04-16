Why Air Quality is the New Five-Star Standard

Indoor air quality and mold management have moved well past the maintenance department. In the global hospitality industry, they are now brand issues, guest experience issues, and risk management priorities—considerations that have migrated, as one expert put it, from the back of the house into the boardroom.

Doug Hoffman, executive director of NORMI (National Organization of Remediators and Microbial Inspectors), and John Greenwell, general manager of EcoLife Asia, have spent considerable time at that intersection. Greenwell consults and conducts audits primarily for luxury hotels across Asia and the Middle East. Together, the two have developed a joint training program targeting hotels and resorts, built on NORMI’s standards framework and Greenwell’s on-the-ground regional experience.

A guest experience issue, not a facilities issue

The reframe Greenwell brings to hospitality clients is simple but consequential: hotels are not managing buildings; they are managing guest experience and brand trust.

“A hotel can do everything right operationally, but it’s really what the guest feels,” Greenwell said. “If they walk into a room and it feels stuffy or it smells off, that’s what they remember.”

Leading brands have responded by building IAQ and mold prevention into brand standards, design decisions, and daily operations rather than treating them as reactive maintenance. IAQ now affects comfort scores, online reviews, repeat stays, and staff retention—a dimension Greenwell said many properties still fail to recognize. In Asia especially, brand standards for humidity and particulate levels typically exceed local jurisdictional thresholds, because the strongest organizations understand that a one-size-fits-all approach across multiple climates simply does not work.

Two levels of training, one shared goal

For Hoffman, the hospitality challenge mirrors a broader one that NORMI addresses across every vertical: ensuring the right work gets done the right way, every time. The IICRC S520 provides the standard of care, and NORMI’s professional practices provide the pathway to it.

The joint training framework targets two audiences. The first is housekeeping staff—the people Hoffman described as the real first responders, the ones most likely to encounter mold in a guest bathroom before anyone else does. The second is facilities and maintenance management, who may not perform remediation themselves but need to understand correct work well enough to hold contractors accountable.

“Too often, properties think that when they contract something out, it’s no longer their problem,” Greenwell said. “That’s really flawed. They must have an understanding of what the contractor should be doing to ensure the problem is actually addressed properly.”

The training is also being delivered in multiple languages—Mandarin, Japanese, and Vietnamese among them—to reach hotel staff across the region for whom English is not a primary language.

Common mistakes and how to avoid them

Greenwell identified three recurring failures across the properties he audits. The first is acting only after visible mold, odors, or guest complaints appear—by which point, he said, the problem is already established. The second is prioritizing temperature control while neglecting moisture; even a well-designed HVAC system will struggle if humidity is not actively managed.

The third—and the one the training program directly targets—is siloing IAQ as a purely engineering concern. Greenwell said he regularly walks into areas of properties where he can smell mold or see condensation on supply vents, and staff working nearby have not noticed either.

“In my training, I’ve coined a phrase: see something, smell something, feel something—then say something,” Greenwell said. “That applies to everybody in the property.”

Hoffman echoed the team accountability point. “Don’t ignore what you see, don’t ignore what you smell, don’t ignore what someone’s told you,” he said. “In larger organizations, that toolbox-training mentality—where everybody understands the goal—is sometimes neglected. But for hospitality, guest comfort has to be at the top of the list.”

Where to start

Both Greenwell and Hoffman said the first step is attitudinal, not technical.

“They need to see indoor air quality and mold as a guest experience and asset protection issue—not a facilities or compliance issue,” Greenwell said. “Making that connection leads to everything else: improved retention, improved revenue, improved reputation.”

From there, the practical steps follow: focus on prevention over reaction, break down departmental silos, commit to training across all levels of the property, and conduct regular external audits. At the enterprise level, Greenwell said the strongest brands pair clear global IAQ frameworks with enough local flexibility for regional teams to adapt to their specific climates and conditions.

“The brands that get this right don’t start with technology,” he said. “They start with intent and commitment. They decide that air quality is part of the experience they’re selling, and then they build the systems and structure to support that decision.”

More information on NORMI’s training programs is available here.