Tech-Forward, People Driven: How Paul Davis Champions Its People

March 3, 2026Elizabeth Christenson
Leslie Anderson

Paul Davis Restoration recently opened a second Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC)-approved training center in Salt Lake City to serve franchisees in western North America better. The new facility expands the company’s national restoration training program and supports standardized, industry-certified education for restoration professionals across the Western region.

The new facility was inspired by Paul Davis Restoration’s late CEO, Rich Wilson, who believed that education defines people’s career paths, explained Leslie Anderson, Paul Davis Restoration’s senior vice president of training and launch and the IICRC’s immediate past chair. The company built its first training center in 2009, but realized franchisees and partners in western North America had to travel far to reach Jacksonville, Florida. The second facility enables Paul Davis to serve these teams better, ensuring they understand how to follow IICRC standards correctly.

“We invest in their careers in our industry,” Anderson said. “We are big proponents of pouring into people, giving them growth opportunities, so that they have a career with Paul Davis, that they stay a long time, and that they know their value and the value that they bring to the owners.”

Anderson, who has over 26 years of experience in the restoration industry and has been with Paul Davis Restoration for 15 years, has seen firsthand how the industry is changing dramatically, with technology leading the way. New tools are constantly being developed that guide how the industry responds to claims, communicates, and undergoes documentation processes, she explained. Insurance partners in North America also have specific expectations about how their customers should be treated and how homes should be dried or mitigated.

“We have to be able to do it the right way, efficiently, with speed so that we take care of the homeowner,” Anderson explained. “Without education, you are going to fall behind in our industry if you don’t know the latest technology or meters to use to be efficient in the job.”

Moving forward, Paul Davis is focused on combining technology with education to deliver an unparalleled customer experience. What distinguishes a business is how they make customers feel through care, comfort, and professionalism, Anderson explained.

“You will see for us, the customer, regardless of the environment that we are in, they come first,” she added. “We take technology only to expedite that process through education.”

Overall, Anderson expects increased collaboration among carriers, TPAs, restoration contractors, and technology companies to drive significant shifts.

“I would say to all, educate yourselves on the technology coming your way,” she said. “It will only make you and your company better.”

Watch the complete interview with Leslie Anderson:
Read Elizabeth Christenson's Posts

Elizabeth Christenson

Elizabeth Christenson is editor of Cleanfax and Cleaning & Maintenance Management. She has a degree in journalism and history and an extensive background in writing for print and digital media for numerous publications, associations, and companies. Contact her at [email protected].

Follow Elizabeth Christenson

Related Posts

Man looking at mold on wall

Mold’s New Rulebook and the Microbial Shift Reshaping Remediation

Mold & Biohazard Remediation / NORMI
Better Days Just Ahead

Better Days Ahead

Business Management & Operations / Leadership Tips
Zerorez

The Technician Path to Ownership: How Two Techs Built Zerorez Companies

Video
a hand writing

It’s Not Knowledge—It’s Application!

Business Management & Operations / Leadership Tips
Dean Mercado

The No-Nonsense Filter for Cutting Through the AI Noise

Business Management & Operations / Video
John Clendenning

AI Just Changed How Customers Choose Cleaning Companies

Leadership Tips / Marketing & Sales / Products & Technologies / Video

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

What STARTING wage (under one year of employment) do you pay a carpet cleaning technician, per hour?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...