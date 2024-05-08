The Critical Role of Coaching in Building Top-Performing Teams

May 8, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Ed Marsh

When it comes to building a sales team, finding the right people to do the job is key. This is followed by intense training that encompasses all the elements necessary to help new sales professionals to succeed. But we know that’s not the end of the story; it’s never that simple. Beyond training, sales coaching now becomes critical.

In this episode of Straight Talk!, learn from Ed MarshConsilium Global Business Advisors founder, about why this topic is critical to empowering sales teams to succeed and the first steps anyone involved in sales coaching should embrace right now.

Learn how successful sales teams are built in a solid coaching environment by watching the video or listening to the podcast below.

Click and Watch:

You can also listen to the full conversation via our Cleanfax Podcast here:

