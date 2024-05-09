Hybrid Working is Now the Norm

A recent survey released by Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) found 87% of responding organizations are operating with some form of a hybrid working model.

In compiling its 2024 Global Occupancy Planning Benchmarking Report, JLL accumulated data from more than 85 organizations representing nearly 625 million square feet across 12 industries globally. Nearly 50% of survey participants intend to expand their hybrid working policies in the next three years.

According to the report, the drivers behind hybrid programs can vary, from optimizing space utilization (79% of respondents) to wanting to improve employee experience (60%) or support changed workstyles (59%). JLL’s research also found more companies are leveraging data for their workplace planning, with 77% of companies tracking utilization data, up from 55% in 2017 and 67% in 2022.

“There is no one-size-fits-all approach to occupancy planning in a hybrid workplace,” said Neil Murray, JLL Work Dynamics CEO. “Utilization data is key to unlocking the value in an organization’s hybrid program, and we are seeing companies reach for technology more frequently to inform how to best use their space, and leverage occupancy data to do so more dynamically and intelligently.”

Access the complete 2024 Global Occupancy Planning Benchmarking Report here.