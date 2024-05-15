Do You Know How Your Team Uses AI?

Recent Gallup surveys of the U.S. workforce found that seven in 10 U.S. employees never use artificial intelligence (AI) in their job. Only one in 10 said they use AI at least on a weekly basis.

Last year, Gallup found that among the 10% of employees who frequently use AI:

43% use it to do routine tasks.

32% to learn new things.

25% to identify problems.

19% to set up, operate, or monitor complex equipment or devices.

15% to interact/transact with customers.

11% to collaborate with coworkers.

Gallup data also shows employers are often unaware of how frequently and why their employees use AI. The research firm asked global chief human resource officers (CHROs), whose department supports most culture transformations, how frequently their company’s employees were using AI in their jobs. Nearly half (44%) of the leaders did not know.

Gallup data show leaders believe their employees are a lot less ready for using AI than employees feel about their own AI readiness. Nearly half (47%) of employees feel prepared to use AI in their roles, but only 16% of CHROs believe their team is ready for AI adoption, according to Gallup’s Workforce Study from May 2023.

Still, most Americans (75%) believe AI will decrease the total number of jobs during the next 10 years, Gallup found. U.S. adults with less than a bachelor’s degree are more likely than those with at least a bachelor’s degree to say AI will decrease the number of jobs—80% versus 68%, respectively.

However, most Americans feel AI performs as well as or better than humans at customizing the content users see online along with recommending products or services to them. Americans are the least optimistic about AI’s ability to recommend which employees a company should hire, its self-driving capabilities, and its ability to recommend medical advice.