Online Poll: Do You See the FTC Ban on Noncompete Clauses Affecting Your Company?

April 30, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Signing a paper

In April, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) issued a final rule banning noncompete clauses, as Cleanfax previously reported. Under the FTC’s new rule, existing noncompetes for most workers will no longer be enforceable. An estimated 30 million workers—nearly one in five Americans—are subject to a noncompete clause.

The FTC received more than 26,000 public comments in the months leading up to the vote, according to NPR. And now we’re asking you to weigh in on the effect the FTC ban on noncompete clauses will have on your company in our latest poll.

Take part in the latest poll here:

Do you see the FTC ban on noncompete clauses affecting your company?

  • Yes: I am concerned about retaining my employees. (100%, 1 Votes)
  • Yes: It will positively impact our hiring efforts. (0%, 0 Votes)
  • No: We don't anticipate any impact. (0%, 0 Votes)
  • Not sure: We are assessing potential implications. (0%, 0 Votes)
  • N/A (0%, 0 Votes)

Total Voters: 1

Loading ... Loading ...

Participation takes only a moment of your valuable time. While your response is confidential, your answer just might help another person in our industry make a business decision or find solace in shared misery. Take a moment to share your thoughts with the latest Cleanfax Online Poll regarding post-pandemic attitudes about cleaning.

Looking for the results of a previous poll?

Visit our poll archive. There you can see the results of polls on a wide range of topics, such as how you pay your techs, what’s most important when buying a new truckmount, whether auto dialers work when fishing for new business, and many more.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Safety vests

Companies Can Be Nearly 6 Times Safer Than Average Through Safety Best Practices

Business Management & Operations / Health & Safety / Industry Research / News
Erin Moore

ATI Restoration Promotes Erin Moore Regional Manager in Atlanta

Business Management & Operations / Growth & Acquisitions / Marketing & Sales / New Hires and Appointments / News
EPA

EPA Finalizes Stronger Restrictions on Highly Toxic Chemical

Cleaning / Health & Safety / Labor / News / Sustainability
Small business

Small Business Owners Are Optimistic and Tech Focused

Business Management & Operations / Growth & Acquisitions / Industry Research / Marketing & Sales / News
Chuck Violand

The Strategic Role of Compensation in Today’s Workforce

Business Management & Operations / Labor / Leadership Tips / Marketing & Sales / Video
2024 Restoration Benchmarking Survey

The 2024 Restoration Benchmarking Survey Report

Industry Research

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

CoreLogic

CoreLogic: Spearheading Innovation and Technology in the Restoration Industry

Insurance_Webinar_600x300_CF

Insurance Restoration Strategies Unlocked: How to Identify & Conquer Top Challenges in the Industry

AI sales

Is AI Going to Be the Death of the Salesperson?

Grow your social media

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 2: Grow Your Business with Social Media

Polls

Do you see the FTC ban on noncompete clauses affecting your company?

  • Yes: I am concerned about retaining my employees. (100%, 1 Votes)
  • Yes: It will positively impact our hiring efforts. (0%, 0 Votes)
  • No: We don't anticipate any impact. (0%, 0 Votes)
  • Not sure: We are assessing potential implications. (0%, 0 Votes)
  • N/A (0%, 0 Votes)

Total Voters: 1

Loading ... Loading ...