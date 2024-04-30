Online Poll: Do You See the FTC Ban on Noncompete Clauses Affecting Your Company?

In April, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) issued a final rule banning noncompete clauses, as Cleanfax previously reported. Under the FTC’s new rule, existing noncompetes for most workers will no longer be enforceable. An estimated 30 million workers—nearly one in five Americans—are subject to a noncompete clause.

The FTC received more than 26,000 public comments in the months leading up to the vote, according to NPR. And now we’re asking you to weigh in on the effect the FTC ban on noncompete clauses will have on your company in our latest poll.

Do you see the FTC ban on noncompete clauses affecting your company? Yes: I am concerned about retaining my employees. (100%, 1 Votes)

Yes: It will positively impact our hiring efforts. (0%, 0 Votes)

No: We don't anticipate any impact. (0%, 0 Votes)

Not sure: We are assessing potential implications. (0%, 0 Votes)

N/A (0%, 0 Votes) Total Voters: 1

Participation takes only a moment of your valuable time. While your response is confidential, your answer just might help another person in our industry make a business decision or find solace in shared misery. Take a moment to share your thoughts with the latest Cleanfax Online Poll regarding post-pandemic attitudes about cleaning.

