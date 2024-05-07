PuroClean Donates Supplies to Teachers

May 7, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Adobt a Teacher

PuroClean has unveiled a summer campaign, Adopt-a-Classroom, to show its appreciation for educators. Franchisees across the United States and the home office team in South Florida will collect donations for teachers for the next school year. The campaign started on May 6 in recognition of National Teacher Appreciation Week and will continue throughout the summer. The donations will be presented to U.S. teachers in August.

PuroClean’s Adopt-a-Classroom Campaign aims to give back to teachers who give to students year-round.

“It is hard to find the right words to convey how crucial teachers and educators are in our communities,” said Alex Pericchi, PuroClean vice president of marketing and online learning. “They do some of the most important work in the world for our children. It is the duty and mission of our entire network to showcase to teachers that we see their hard work and value them. We want to show them that PuroClean cares.”

PuroClean offices across the country are accepting teacher supplies such as:

  • Binders
  • Electric pencil sharpeners
  • Dry-erase boards
  • Markers
  • Scissors
  • Glue
  • Paper

Donations can be dropped off in designated boxes at participating PuroClean locations and will be given to the local school or teacher that the franchisee has chosen to recognize.

“Supporting educators isn’t just a one-time act of gratitude; it’s a direct investment in our children and the future leaders of our communities,” said Steve White, PuroClean President and COO. “The most important mission for PuroClean is to serve our communities and invest in the people who invested in us. Service and giving back are the values that this company was founded on. Everyone at PuroClean has a part to play.”

