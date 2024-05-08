The Evolution of Rug Washing

May 8, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Tom Monahan

While rug washing may seem predictable, the truth is rug washing has remained challenging even through all these years.

Rug washing has evolved tremendously throughout the years, from wash pits to modern automated technology.

In this episode of Straight Talk!, rug expert Tom Monahan, Centrum Force Fabrication LLC owner, outlines what he has seen in his years of cleaning, traveling the globe, visiting rug plants, working with rug cleaning experts, and developing innovative rug washing equipment.

Learn all about rug washing by watching the video or listening to the podcast below!

Click and Watch:


