The ‘Cleaning for Health’ Saga Continues: Is It Gloom and Doom?

January 23, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Dr. Gavin Macgregor-Skinner

In this episode of Straight Talk, we follow up on the video of “Hotel Horror: The Black Light Edition” with: What is a cleaning ”standard of care” and measuring how we clean.

Effective cleaning is essential for reducing contaminants, pollutants, and germs that spread illness and creating safe, healthy environments, from offices and hotels to schools and public buildings.

Despite its importance, many organizations struggle to fully implement a quality management system (QMS) that measures health-focused cleaning practices. From manufacturers to distributors and sellers to building managers and frontline cleaning workers, educating and training on how to clean is everyone’s responsibility.

Dr. Gavin Macgregor-Skinner, senior director of ISSA, shares his thoughts on bridging the gap between intention and action and maybe an idea for a great citizen science project.

 


