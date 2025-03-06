Six Ways to Use AI

March 6, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Dean Mercado

Have you heard enough about artificial intelligence and how it’s transforming business? You might think so, but as a cleaning industry, we are just getting started.

In this episode of Straight Talk!, get the strategies you need from Dean Mercado, the CEO and founder of Online Marketing Muscle. He cuts through the noise and hones in on Six Ways to Use AI to stay ahead in today’s fast-paced business world.

With countless AI options available, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. That’s why you need to focus on what truly matters—whether it’s streamlining operations, enhancing marketing, or making smarter decisions.

After watching the video, dig deeper on this topic by reading Dean’s blog here. Learn more about Online Marketing Muscle, here.


