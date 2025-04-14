The Business Case for IAQ: Turn Clean Air Into Clean Profit

In the industry, a powerful shift is occurring—one that connects the industry’s long-standing strengths in floor cleaning with an urgent public health priority: Indoor air quality (IAQ).

In this episode of Tips From the Trenches, a Cleanfax video production, Amy Prihoda, Professional Cleaning & Restoration Systems of Connecticut co-owner and president, outlines her vision for selling services based not on appearance-triggered cleaning, but on improving indoor air quality for her clients.

