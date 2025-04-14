The Business Case for IAQ: Turn Clean Air Into Clean Profit

April 14, 2025Elizabeth Christenson
Amy Prihoda

In the industry, a powerful shift is occurring—one that connects the industry’s long-standing strengths in floor cleaning with an urgent public health priority: Indoor air quality (IAQ).

In this episode of Tips From the Trenches, a Cleanfax video production, Amy Prihoda, Professional Cleaning & Restoration Systems of Connecticut co-owner and president, outlines her vision for selling services based not on appearance-triggered cleaning, but on improving indoor air quality for her clients.

For more videos including Amy Prihoda watch Cleanfax’s Women in Leadership series, here.

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

