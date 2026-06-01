CEO Mike Hopkins Positions Paul Davis Restoration as Full-Service Contractor

In April, Paul Davis Restoration named Mike Hopkins as CEO for its franchise network in the United States and Canada. During his tenure with the company, he also held the roles of chief operating officer, executive vice president of operations, and regional business consultant. Hopkins also brings a wide range of experience from his years as a business owner.

Hopkins joined Paul Davis in 2015 to help with franchise operations. He is now focused on guiding the 60-year-old company forward with an approach centered on field operations.

In this episode, Hopkins explained how the leadership change shows Paul Davis Restoration’s ongoing commitment to operational excellence. He also outlines his plans to support the franchise network and deliver strong service to both residential and commercial customers.

He discussed what drives the company’s growth, including a strong franchisee culture, careful franchisee selection, thorough training, and support from the home office. He also mentioned that with fewer recent disasters, the company has focused more on its full-service contractor capabilities to both insurance and direct-paying customers. In turn, Paul Davis Restoration offers services from initial loss notification through reconstruction and restoration for buildings or businesses.

In the interview, Hopkins pointed to growth opportunities, such as expanding into new areas with skilled owners and using technology to simplify field operations. He also discussed industry trends, such as homeowners being cautious about filing insurance claims. Hopkins is confident that Paul Davis will continue to grow this year and expects the company to outpace the industry’s projected 5 to 7% growth rate over the next decade.

Watch the complete interview below.