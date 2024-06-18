Surcharges: A Smart Move or a Customer Turnoff?

June 18, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Take 5 Pemberton 800x533

Does your company add a visible surcharge to invoices? Although you have increasing costs of doing business, the challenge with that practice is that those surcharges feel like hidden fees to customers, leading to dissatisfaction and potentially driving them to competitors who offer transparent pricing.

Surcharges can damage a company’s reputation and reduce repeat business instead of enhancing revenue. By maintaining transparent, upfront pricing, business owners can build trust and foster long-term customer relationships, ultimately supporting sustainable growth and profitability.

In this episode of Take 5 With Cleanfax, industry veteran and consultant Jim Pemberton, president of Pembertons in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, shares his vision on pricing and increasing revenue without making customers feel they are part of the problem.

You can also listen to the full conversation via our Cleanfax Podcast here:

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the  Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

