Sasser Restoration Employees Receive Air System Cleaning Specialist Certifications

Sasser Restoration has invested in its employees and offered further education and training in regard to air systems cleaning. Recently, Ben Hedrick, mitigation manager, and Jacob Robertson, restoration supervisor, completed the National Air Duct Cleaners Association (NADCA)’s Air Systems Cleaning Specialist (ASCS) training course. The successful completion of this course certifies they are equipped with the knowledge and technical skillsets to clean both residential and commercial air ducts.

The ASCS training course covered a variety of topics including the types of systems one may encounter, different cleaning techniques and methods, and necessary safety measures.

“The air duct cleaning goes hand-in-hand with what we do as a company,” Robertson said. “On all of our jobs, we make sure every aspect of the ventilation system is cleaned, maintained and properly treated to have the best recovery for the facilities.”

Proper air duct cleaning is especially important when there has been microbial growth present. “Your air quality is what you’re breathing, and all that air quality comes through your duct work,” Hedrick said. “If you have any microbial growth or dust in your duct work, then you will have issues in your home or business.”

Sasser Restoration understands the importance and urgency of getting back to business after discovering microbial growth or experiencing a water or fire loss. And at Sasser, part of restoring your facility back to its pre-loss condition includes restoring clean and safe air quality.

“After successfully completing the training course, we have the knowledge, know-how and the understanding to properly clean residential and commercial air systems according to the leading practices and standards set by the NADCA,” Robertson said.

The NADCA has found that the average return on investment of an indoor air quality improvement program is 78.56%. Additionally, a 100,000-square-foot building with 400 tons of air conditioning can save $22,500 per year with a clean HVAC system. The value of air duct cleaning and maintaining healthy indoor air quality cannot be overlooked or overstated.