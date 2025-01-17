RIA Names Mark Springer Carrier Relations Advocate

January 17, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Mark Springer

The Restoration Industry Association (RIA) added Mark Springer, CR, to its advocacy team, where he will serve as the RIA’s Carrier Relations Advocate.

In this role, Springer will focus on working with RIA’s Carrier Relations Task Force to develop consensus-based positions used to foster dialogue between restorers and insurance carriers. The goal is to position restorers to have a voice with carriers to work productively together to address and overcome challenges encountered by restorers within the insurance claims ecosystem.

In the 2024 RIA member issues survey, insurance carrier challenges ranked as a top concern of the membership. In this respect, RIA’s leadership believes that a proactive voice on behalf of its members is critical to address the sustainability of the property restoration industry for years to come.

Springer has long been a passionate advocate for fair treatment of restoration professionals and brings a wealth of industry experience to the role. Springer is a past RIA president and author of Our Greatest Need, which became the call to action by which the RIA forged the Advocacy & Government Affairs Committee creating a voice for restorers on critical issues impacting their businesses. His extensive background and commitment to championing restoration businesses will be a great asset to RIA’s advocacy initiatives.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mark to our advocacy team,” said Ben Looper, RIA president. “We’ve been working to expand our advocacy resources and adding Mark to the team, alongside fellow advocate Ed Cross and our AGA committee volunteers is going to make a tremendous impact. His industry expertise and proven leadership will give us the ability to engage with insurance carriers in a collaborative way. We look forward to the positive impact Mark will have on behalf of RIA members and the entire restoration industry.”

