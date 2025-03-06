Eco Water Restoration Celebrates Nearly 50 Years of Combined Experience

With over 1,000 residential and commercial customers served across the Greater Seattle–Tacoma–Bellevue metropolitan area and nearly 50 years of combined experience, Eco Water Restoration provides around-the-clock emergency water damage restoration, flood damage restoration, storm damage restoration, and mold remediation.

Since its founding, Eco Water Restoration has built a reputation for fast response times, expert service, and customer-first values. Its skilled, IICRC-certified team members have completed over 3,000 water damage restoration projects, helping property owners recover from flooding, burst pipes, storm damage, sewage backups, and other water-related emergencies. The company utilizes the latest drying technology, dehumidifiers, and structural repair techniques to restore properties efficiently and prevent long-term damage.

Eco Water Restoration continues to expand its reach across King, Pierce, and Snohomish Counties, ensuring rapid emergency response and high-quality restoration work.

“Our success is built on trust, expertise, and a commitment to helping our customers through difficult situations,” said Ivan Mukomol, Eco Water Restoration co-owner. “We’re incredibly proud of our impact in helping homeowners and businesses recover from water damage quickly and efficiently.”

Eco Water Restoration works directly with insurance companies to streamline the claims process and minimize customers’ out-of-pocket expenses. The company maintains high customer ratings, with 133 and growing five-star Google reviews across multiple locations and dozens of five-star reviews on other platforms.

Insurance coverage varies by policy. While sudden or accidental events—such as burst pipes, broken drain lines, and appliance failures—are typically covered by insurance, long-term damage or cases beyond the policy’s grace period are less likely to be covered. The final decision depends on the homeowner’s insurance provider.