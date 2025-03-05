Clean Team Inc. Acquires Provantage, Expanding Presence in Ohio and Kentucky

March 5, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Clean Team Inc.

Clean Team Inc. acquired Provantage, a janitorial service provider headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. This strategic purchase marks another milestone in Clean Team’s ongoing expansion efforts.

Provantage has been a name in the industry for 28 years, specializing in janitorial services for healthcare facilities, commercial properties, schools, and industrial sites. With a workforce of over 450 employees and a footprint across Ohio and Kentucky, Provantage brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Clean Team’s growing portfolio. Notably, Provantage’s dedicated special projects team, which specializes in hard floor care and carpet cleaning, will enable Clean Team to provide even more efficient and high-quality floor care solutions to its existing customers.

“We’re proud to acquire Provantage, a company that shares our values and commitment to excellence,” said Scott Webb, Clean Team chief operational officer. “Together, we’ll continue to deliver outstanding service and innovative solutions. We’re excited to welcome Jeff Helvey, president, and the Provantage team as we join forces! This partnership unlocks great synergies, and we look forward to working together to drive even greater value for our customers.”

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining Clean Team, and I can already see the incredible impact we’re going to make,” Helvey said. “What excites me most is the expanded potential for growth and opportunity that lies ahead for everyone. This strategic move opens up new avenues and possibilities, and I truly believe that together, we can build something even more amazing—not just for the combined company, but for each and every member of the team. The future is bright, and I’m eager to contribute my skills and enthusiasm to help us all reach our full potential in this new chapter.”

