PuroClean’s PuroVet Program Named Lead Sponsor of Golf Outing in Support of Veterans, Police, and Firefighters

March 6, 2025Cleanfax Staff
PuroClean

PuroVetPuroClean‘s veteran program, is honored to be the Lead Sponsor of the Tunnel to Towers Celebrity Golf Outing, held at Trump International Golf Club on March 31. This  event supports veterans, police officers, and firefighters, raising funds to aid those who have sacrificed so much.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has been a longtime beacon of support for first responders and military service members, providing mortgage-free homes, financial relief, and other essential resources. This annual celebrity golf outing brings together sports legends, entertainment icons, corporate leaders, and supporters to honor the heroes who protect our country at home and abroad.

“As the Lead Sponsor, PuroClean and our PuroVet Program are deeply committed to supporting those who have dedicated their lives to serving and protecting others,” said Frank Torre, PuroClean vice chairman. “This event allows us to give back in a meaningful way, ensuring that veterans, police officers, and firefighters receive the assistance and recognition they deserve.”

“We are incredibly thankful to PuroClean and their PuroVet Program for stepping up as the Lead Sponsor of this year’s Celebrity Golf Outing,” said Frank Siller, Tunnel to Towers Foundation chairman and CEO. “Their dedication to veterans and first responders aligns perfectly with our mission. Thanks to partners like PuroClean, we can continue to provide mortgage-free homes and financial relief to the heroes who risk everything for our safety and freedom.”

The PuroVet Program is designed to help veterans transition into business ownership, offering them exclusive franchise opportunities, financial incentives, and extensive training to succeed in the disaster restoration industry. Recognized as a veteran-friendly franchise, PuroClean remains steadfast in its commitment to empowering service members through entrepreneurship.

For more information about the PuroVet Program, click here. To learn more about the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, click here.

