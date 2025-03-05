RIA Submits Request for NAICS Code to Recognize Emergency Restoration Services

The Restoration Industry Association (RIA) announced the formal submission of a request to the federal government for the establishment of a new six-digit NAICS code—624231: Emergency Restoration Services—as part of the 2027 NAICS review. This initiative, led by the RIA NAICS Code Task Force, a group that originated from the AGA Legislative Task Force, represents a major step forward in securing proper recognition for the specialized and time-sensitive work performed by restoration professionals.

Emergency Restoration Services play a critical role in disaster response and property recovery, yet they remain misclassified under existing NAICS categories. Currently, these services are spread across construction and remediation classifications, neither of which accurately reflects the expertise required for essential restoration work such as water extraction, microbial mitigation, odor control, and structural stabilization. This misclassification creates challenges, including health and safety concerns, delays in service delivery, and inaccurate industry data, all of which hinder efficiency and industry growth.

A dedicated NAICS code would allow government agencies, contractors, and search platforms to more easily identify and engage qualified restoration professionals, particularly in time-sensitive disaster recovery efforts. The current classification system often causes confusion by grouping emergency restoration services with general construction, which fails to account for the distinct skills and urgency

involved in mitigation work. Proper classification will ensure that restoration professionals are readily accessible when needed most.

In addition to improving response times, the establishment of a dedicated NAICS code would enhance safety measures across the industry. Restoration work involves unique risks, such as exposure to contaminants, structural instability, water damage mitigation, and fire residue cleanup, none of which are fully addressed in existing NAICS codes. We believe that by creating a separate classification, restoration companies would be able to access safety data specific to their field, allowing for more effective training programs and risk mitigation strategies. More accurate data would support the development of Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) programs tailored to the actual hazards faced by restoration professionals. Ultimately, this would lead to better safety standards, more effective preventative measures, and a reduction in workplace injuries.

Beyond safety, a distinct NAICS code would improve industry data collection, leading to more reliable tracking of industry size, revenue, and performance metrics. The ability to collect and analyze accurate data would strengthen advocacy efforts, increase political influence, and support policy changes that benefit restoration professionals. A clearly defined industry classification would also provide greater visibility, making it easier for businesses to demonstrate their qualifications and secure opportunities in both the public and private sectors.

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) has assigned the Economic Classification Policy Committee (ECPC) the responsibility of reviewing public proposals for NAICS updates. After considering all submissions, the ECPC will present its recommendations to the OMB, which will finalize its decisions by March 2026. The updated NAICS codes are expected to be published in January 2027.

The RIA expresses sincere appreciation to the dedicated volunteers on the NAICS Code Task Force, whose expertise and commitment were instrumental in preparing this submission. Their efforts are a testament to the importance of this initiative and the need for proper recognition of Emergency Restoration Services within the industry.