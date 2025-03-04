Restoration Management Company Strengthens Leadership to Enhance Client Support

Restoration Management Co. (RMC) promoted Blake Takata to chief operating officer (COO) and Peter Vermeulen to chief financial officer (CFO). These strategic leadership advancements reflect RMC’s commitment to continued growth in all markets and providing exceptional service to their clients.

Blake Takata, formerly RMC’s vice president of California Services, has played a pivotal role in streamlining operations and enhancing service efficiency. As COO, he will oversee nationwide operations, ensuring that RMC continues to deliver exceptional service while optimizing processes to better support clients’ needs.

“I am honored to step into the role of COO at such an exciting time for RMC,” Takata said. “Our company has a strong foundation, and I look forward to enhancing both daily operations and large-scale projects to better serve our clients. By expanding service capabilities—both high and low tech—optimizing response times for CAT events, and strengthening overall reliability, we will continue to provide the exceptional support our clients depend on.”

Peter Vermeulen, previously serving as RMC’s vice president of finance and accounting, brings strong financial expertise to his new role as CFO. As a privately owned company, RMC prioritizes financial strength to invest directly in people, technology, and service capabilities. Vermeulen’s leadership ensures responsible growth, and an enhanced level of service to our clients.

“RMC’s growth trajectory is a testament to the hard work of our dedicated team,” Vermeulen said. “I’m excited to continue fostering financial strategies that support our company’s long-term vision and success.”

Jon Takata, RMC president & CEO , expressed his enthusiasm for these leadership changes, highlighting how they will enable RMC to scale responsibly while expanding into new regions to better service new and existing clients.

“Blake and Peter have demonstrated exceptional leadership, dedication, and vision throughout their time with RMC,” Takata said. “Their promotions mark a significant milestone for our company, reinforcing our commitment to operational excellence and I am confident that under their leadership, RMC will continue to thrive.”

As RMC continues to expand its presence, these leadership appointments will be key in strengthening the company’s ability to serve clients with the highest level of professionalism, efficiency, and care.

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

