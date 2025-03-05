ISSA Hygieia Network Collaborates with International Women’s Day 2025 to Speed Up Gender Equality

On Saturday, March 8, the world celebrates International Women’s Day, a time to honor the achievements of women and advocate for a more inclusive future.

ISSA and Hygieia Network once again are collaborating in celebrating International Women’s Day. The ISSA Hygieia Network is calling on industry professionals to empower women by helping them pursue careers in the cleaning and facility industries.

Hygieia believes in a future where women thrive in an environment of unparalleled inclusiveness, growth, and opportunity. Its vision is to make the industry a place where women actively choose to build their careers, not just because they are passionate about it, but because the path is clear, supportive, and filled with possibility.

By collaborating with industry leaders, Hygieia is committed to driving lasting changes, building connections, and creating a more inclusive and equitable future.

Get involved with Hygieia Network today, click here.

To visit the International Women’s Day website, click here.