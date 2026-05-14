Rewind Restoration Partners With Moyer’s Services Group

May 14, 2026Cleanfax Staff
Rewind Restoration Partners and Moyer's

Rewind Restoration Partners entered into a new strategic partnership with Moyer’s Services Group LLC. The collaboration brings together time-honored expertise, and a forward-thinking platform grounded in common values: unwavering operational excellence, genuine care for communities, and a bold vision for sustainable growth.

Since its founding in 1992 as a local janitorial service, Moyer’s has grown into a premier full-service restoration provider, specializing in water, fire, and storm damage recovery. Under this partnership, Moyer’s will continue operating under its name, with the same experienced leadership and dedicated team intact. Local relationships, the heart of what has made Moyer’s a trusted name across Southeastern Pennsylvania, remain fully preserved. Rewind is committed to empowering restoration at the community level, enhancing rather than overshadowing what already thrives. Customers can expect the same familiar faces, the same outstanding service quality, now fortified by expanded resources, shared knowledge, and network-wide support.

Through this partnership, Moyer’s will gain powerful advantages, including:

  • Enhanced operational efficiency via shared systems and industry-leading best practices.
  • Access to collective expertise, innovation, and collaborative problem-solving across the network.
  • Greater long-term financial strength to fuel sustainable, confident expansion.
  • Expanded strategic relationships with key industry vendors and partners.

Importantly, all existing phone numbers, points of contact, and services for Moyer’s Services Group remain completely unchanged. Customers will enjoy a seamless, uninterrupted experience with zero disruption to the high-quality care they’ve come to rely on.

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