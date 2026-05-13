Read the May/June 2026 Issue of CMM Online

The May/June issue of Cleaning & Maintenance Management is now available in a digital format.

Focusing on floor care, the issue details best practices for maintaining wood floors, as well as strategies for ensuring that floors of all types are healthy and allergen-free. It examines the benefits of resilient floor refinishing systems that extend flooring lifecycles and diamond-impregnated floor pads that create a high-gloss shine.

The latest CMM edition also details the cleaning challenges facing World Cup venues, such as preventing norovirus outbreaks and improving indoor air quality. It reveals creative methods for facilities to profit from their recyclable waste and for building service contractors to increase their profits with the clients they already have.

Here’s a quick look at what you’ll find in this issue:

Wood Floor Heroes Preserve Beauty: Proper wood floor care protects serviceability and history

Rethink the Lifestyle of Resilient Flooring: Transition from polish-and-replace to renew-and-maintain

Healthy Facilities Start From the Floor: Flooring technologies and care strategies support cleaner spaces

Cleanliness Scores a Goal for FIFA Athletes: Clean locker rooms and clear air kick a path to World Cup victory

Expand Your Services, Not Your Client Base: Add-on services turn routine accounts into revenue growth

Diamonds Are a Floor’s Best Friend: Pad technology gives floors a high-gloss shine

Facilities Profit When Tech Meets Trash: Reaping financial rewards from your waste stream

Check out the table of contents to see all this edition of CMM has to offer, including Floor Care Case Studies.