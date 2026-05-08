HomeFront Brands Acquires AdvantaClean

HomeFront Brands (HFB), a residential and commercial property services franchise platform, acquired AdvantaClean, marking the company’s first acquisition of 2026 and the addition of a sixth brand to the HFB family.

With more than 700 territories in the United States and Canada across its portfolio, the acquisition represents a significant milestone for HFB as it continues executing its strategy of building and scaling category-leading home and commercial service businesses across North America.

AdvantaClean, a leader in light environmental remediation, water damage mitigation, mold remediation, air duct cleaning, and related restoration services, was founded more than 25 years ago by Jeff Dudan. AdvantaClean was subsequently acquired by Home Franchise Concepts in 2019.

“My professional career has come full circle as a business I spent my life building for 25 years is now part of our family of brands once again,” Dudan, HFB founder and CEO. “Our mission at HomeFront Brands has been to deliver enterprise-level solutions to local business owners, with our C.A.R.E.S. values as guiding principles. Bringing AdvantaClean back into our ecosystem is both deeply personal and strategically powerful, as we continue expanding HFB into the premier franchise platform in home and commercial services.”

Since its founding in 2022, HFB has rapidly grown from concept to platform, assembling five franchise brands and focusing on capital-efficient brand development, strategic acquisitions, and operational excellence. The addition of AdvantaClean strengthens HFB’s presence in restoration and environmental services while further diversifying its portfolio across high-demand service verticals. Other brands include Temporary Wall Systems, Roof Scientist, The Designery, Top Rail Fence, and Window Hero.

The transaction underscores HFB’s commitment to identifying thematic service categories, supporting franchisees with robust infrastructure, and creating long-term enterprise value through both organic growth and strategic M&A.

“We are delighted to join HFB,” said Jim Thoma, AdvantaClean vice president. “Our franchise network and customers will benefit from HFB’s vast expertise and extensive knowledge of the restoration category.”