Fortify Restoration Acquires Beaches Construction

May 14, 2026Cleanfax Staff
Fortify Restoration

Fortify Restoration, a portfolio company of Osceola Capital, acquired Beaches Construction, a provider of structural restoration services headquartered in Panama City Beach, Florida. The acquisition expands Fortify’s presence into the Florida Panhandle while also extending the company’s reach into the Jacksonville and Tampa markets. The partnership marks Fortify’s third acquisition since the platform’s launch in June 2025.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Panama City Beach, Beaches Construction specializes in structural restoration services, including concrete restoration, painting, waterproofing, and exterior renovations for high-rise condominiums, hotels, and commercial buildings across the Florida Panhandle. Under the leadership of Philip Bonabi, the company has established a strong reputation across several attractive and growing Florida markets.

The acquisition builds on Fortify’s earlier partnership with Beach Contracting, which firmly established the company’s presence across South Florida. Fortify is now expanding into additional markets throughout the state, with Beaches Construction representing the first strategic partnership in the company’s next phase of growth.

“We’re incredibly excited about what this partnership means for our employees, customers and the communities we serve,” said Mike Rosen, Fortify Restoration CEO. “Beaches Construction has built a strong culture and reputation for delivering high-quality service, and we’re proud to welcome their team to Fortify. Together, we believe we can deliver even greater capabilities and responsiveness to customers across Florida.”

“Fortify’s acquisition of Beaches Construction represents another important step in building a leading structural restoration services business across Florida and the broader Southeast,” said Ben Moe, Osceola Capital managing partner. “Beaches has developed an exceptional reputation in several highly attractive markets, and this partnership meaningfully expands Fortify’s geographic reach and capabilities in those regions. We remain excited about the opportunity to continue growing the platform through strategic partnerships with high-quality operators across the region.”

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