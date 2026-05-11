Preserve Carpeting from Stains, Spills and Pet odors

May 11, 2026Cleanfax Staff
pet odor

From a child spilling food and drink to a pet having an indoor accident, household carpeting can endure significant daily wear. Chem-Dry® shared professional-level tips and suggestions for keeping carpeting looking and smelling like new, all while preserving its longevity.

Carpets naturally trap and absorb dirt and moisture, which means they can gradually accrue unpleasant odors or discoloration. Not only does this compromise carpet aesthetics, it can also lead to premature deterioration. To safeguard carpet fibers, it’s important for homeowners to pay prompt attention to spills and other everyday messes, and to be vigilant about regular carpet maintenance.

“Homeowners may not realize how much lasting impact spills and stains can have, shortening the carpet’s lifespan,” said Ed Quinlan, president of Chem-Dry. “To protect your carpeting investment, little things like blotting spills immediately and using the right cleaning methods can be huge difference makers.”

Stains caused by pets or simple household accidents can be especially challenging. Some best practices include:

  • Taking prompt action to clean stains before they have time to set in.
  • Blotting rather than scrubbing, preventing odors and debris from becoming further ingrained in the carpet fiber.
  • Relying on effective cleaning agents that can neutralize, not just mask, unpleasant odors.

Routine carpet care is also essential. Regular vacuuming, ideally twice a week or more, can help remove dirt, debris and pet hair before they become too deeply embedded in the carpeting. Quarterly upkeep from a professional carpet cleaning company can provide an even deeper refresh, further protecting the homeowner’s investment in their carpeting.

“Carpeting is made to endure a lot of everyday wear, and to last for many years,” Quinlan said. “The right response to everyday spills and stains can help lengthen that timeline.”

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