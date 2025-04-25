ReCoat Revolution Awards 21 Territories in 4 Months

ReCoat Revolution, a floor refinisher, has opened seven franchisees awarding 21 territories in its first four months in business.

With its “Clean” approach to floor restoration, ReCoat Revolution provides homeowners and businesses with a seamless solution to revive their floors without the hassle, dust, or downtime associated with traditional refinishing methods.

“After years of wear and tear from raising our four children and two big dogs, I was embarrassed for guests to come over one evening,” said Angie Lauer, ReCoat Revolution founder and CEO.” So, my husband promised to have the floors refinished by lunchtime! After seeing the power of what is now known as the Clean ReCoat Process, I founded ReCoat Revolution to provide this revolutionary service to help other families bring their well-loved floors back to life.

“Our goal is simple: to treat our customers’ homes and businesses as if they were our own. That means we’re looking for franchisees who understand our customer service perspective and purpose. Together, we’re building a company that promotes a positive, impactful influence on the world – one home at a time.”

ReCoat Revolution’s refinishing process allows floors to be restored in a fraction of the time it takes traditional methods, using advanced coatings that provide long-lasting durability. The eco-friendly process eliminates the need for harsh chemicals and sanding, making it a safer and more sustainable option for property owners.

The franchise headquarters and corporate location in St. Louis is a family business as Angie is joined by her husband Steve and son Nick to support the growing network of franchisees, currently launched across Texas, the Carolinas, and Georgia. Eager to give their emerging franchise the best start possible, the team partnered with franchise development consultancy, BrandONE.

“Using the expertise of the BrandONE team has been, without a doubt, the best decision we made in our franchising journey so far,” Angie said. “They’re so much more than just franchise sales and candidate recruiters, we’re developing infrastructure for sustainable growth and I really feel they’re invested in our brand.”

Launching their ReCoat Revolution franchise in the North Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, this week are Joe and Jennifer Worrel. It’s a special milestone for veteran Joe, who took a career break to support a busy family whilst Jennifer continued an impressive journey through corporate life in the downstream gas and oil industry.

“We’ve relocated five times before settling in Southlake, taking on plenty of home renovations and upgrades as a part of those moves,” Joes said. It was important that any business we invested in be something that solved real problems for people in our community.”