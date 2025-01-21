PuroClean Named Among the Top Franchises for 4th Consecutive Year

PuroClean was recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500. The 2025 Franchise 500 ranks PuroClean for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power, marking the company’s fourth consecutive year within the top 100 and ninth consecutive year appearing on the list.

“Being recognized inside the Top 100 on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 is an incredible honor and a direct reflection of the dedication and hard work of both our support team and franchise owner community,” said Steve White, PuroClean president and chief operation officer. “This recognition highlights our commitment to excellence within franchising and is a testament to the momentum we’ve built as a brand. It drives us to continue delivering relentless customer service as we help communities across the nation recover from property damage.”

For more than 20 years, PuroClean has helped home and business owners with their restoration and remediation needs, serving communities across the U.S. and Canada through a network nearing 500 offices. Addressing water damage, fire damage, mold growth, and other property-related issues, PuroClean is dedicated to delivering exceptional service and restoring properties.

Over its 46 years in existence, the Franchise 500 has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. PuroClean’s position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

To view PuroClean in the full ranking, click here.