PuroClean Eyes Strategic Growth in Texas

May 21, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Puroclean in Texas

PuroClean will host its annual International Convention this June in Grapevine, Texas, in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, where franchise owners and home office support team members will gather to celebrate growth and discuss what is ahead.

“At PuroClean, our franchise owners provide crucial, everyday services like water damage mitigation, mold removal, and fire and smoke damage restoration, helping homes and businesses recover from both routine incidents and large-scale disasters,” said Tim Courtney, PuroClean vice president of franchise development. “This is a pivotal moment to join our franchise system, especially in Texas, where the demand for trusted restoration services continues to grow.”

Additionally, PuroClean is actively seeking new franchise owners in high-demand Texas markets, including:

  • Houston: 7 open territories
  • Dallas-Fort Worth: 8 open territories
  • San Antonio: 3 open territories
  • Brownsville: 4 open territories
  • El Paso: 3 open territories
  • Pearland: 3 open territories
  • Corpus Christi: 2 open territories

PuroClean also is targeting areas in FriscoBeaumontTylerLaredoWaco, and beyond, as communities across Texas face the growing threat of severe weather and natural disasters.

“From devastating tornadoes to unpredictable winter storms, the need for rapid response and trusted restoration services has never been more critical,” said Steve White, PuroClean president and COO. “Our franchise owners are on the frontlines helping communities recover every day, and we’re eager to bring more local entrepreneurs into this mission across Texas.”

