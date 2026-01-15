PuroClean Deploys Agentech to Enhance Claims Compliance

PuroClean Disaster Services deployed Agentech’s agentic AI platform to modernize claims operations, strengthen compliance with carrier guidelines, and drive incremental revenue recovery across its restoration business.

As claims volume and regulatory complexity continue to increase, restoration providers face growing pressure to deliver accurate, defensible estimates and documentation while maintaining operational efficiency. PuroClean implemented Agentech’s digital workforce to standardize estimating and invoicing practices, improve documentation quality, and support more consistent alignment with carrier and TPA requirements.

Agentech’s AI workflows continuously analyze estimates and job documentation to identify under-documented or omitted billable items, validate equipment usage against industry standards, and enforce carrier-specific formatting and compliance rules prior to submission. By embedding restoration industry standards and Xactimate/Cotality rule logic directly into the review process, the platform reduces rework, supplement delays, and payment friction.

Operating across seven distinct carrier guideline frameworks, PuroClean has leveraged the platform to standardize equipment setup, monitoring, and takedown calculations across locations, improve estimating discipline, and surface revenue opportunities earlier in the claims lifecycle.

“This platform provides immediate insight into documentation gaps and missed revenue opportunities, while reinforcing best practices and carrier alignment,” said Keegan Trudgen, PuroClean franchise owner. “It allows our teams to improve financial performance without compromising compliance or partner relationships.”

Since implementation, PuroClean reports identifying an average of US$225 per file in previously unrealized revenue. In parallel, carrier partners benefit from more accurate submissions, standardized documentation, faster claim resolution, and fewer disputes.

“Restoration providers are being asked to do more with less while meeting increasingly stringent documentation standards,” said Robin Roberson, Agentech president and co-founder. “Our digital AI coworkers enable teams to apply carrier-specific logic and industry best practices at scale, improving both financial outcomes and claims quality, all in real-time.”

PuroClean plans to expand its use of Agentech’s platform to further standardize operations and strengthen collaboration with insurers and TPAs, underscoring a broader shift toward intelligent automation as a foundation for accuracy, compliance, and scalable growth in the claims ecosystem.

Agentech and PuroClean Disaster Services will be attending the INTRConnect 2026 Conference.