Protect Your Health from Wildfire Smoke and Ash Exposure

As part of a statewide response to multiple wildfires burning in the Los Angeles area, California Department of Public Health (CDPH) urged Californians in areas affected by wildfire smoke to take steps to protect their health, including staying indoors and reducing outdoor activity if necessary to avoid the inhalation of smoke and ash. Americans can check their local air quality index (AQI) at EPA AirNow.

“Wildfires, and the resulting smoke and ash, can be particularly unhealthy for vulnerable people, including children, older adults, those with respiratory illness or asthma, and pregnant people,” said Dr. Tomás Aragón, CDPH director and state public health officer. “Californians should be aware of the risks of wildfire smoke and ash inhalation. Vulnerable people, especially children, older adults, and those who are pregnant should reduce outdoor activity and stay indoors, if possible.”

Wildfire smoke contains fine particles which are respiratory irritants, and when inhaled deeply, can affect the lungs and the heart. Exposure to high concentrations of fine particles can cause persistent cough, runny nose, phlegm, wheezing, and difficulty breathing.

Smoke from wildfires can cause eye irritation, reduced lung function, and bronchitis. Breathing smoke can also make asthma symptoms worse. People with underlying lung or heart problems should limit their exposure by staying indoors.

People who must work outdoors for long periods, in areas with heavy smoke, or where ash is present, should wear a well-fitting N95 or P100 respirator mask, CDPH advised. Since wearing a respirator can make it harder to breathe, those with lung or heart problems should ask their doctor before using one.

Wildfires can also lead to emergency evacuations and it’s important to follow the direction of local officials when evacuations are ordered. Current evacuation information can often be found by monitoring local news outlets as well as official social media channels of emergency responders such as a sheriff’s office, police department, and fire department.

To avoid possible health problems, CDPH recommended taking the following steps:

The most common advisory during a smoke episode is to stay indoors, where people can better control their environment. Whether at home or in a public space, indoor environments that have filtered air and climate control can provide relief from smoke and heat. Adjust AC to avoid drawing in smoky air. If you have a central air conditioning system in your home, set it to re-circulate or close outdoor air intakes to avoid drawing in smoky outdoor air. Be sure to change your air filter on a regular basis.

Make sure you have an emergency kit, complete with medications, copies of prescriptions, and medical supplies. Locate nearby shelters, including ones that take pets.

Medical care. If you experience chest pain, chest tightness, or shortness of breath, seek medical care immediately.

“During a wildfire event, you should prioritize your safety and the safety of your loved ones, Dr. Aragón said. “If you are ordered to evacuate your home or the area, please do so immediately.”