3 Fast-Moving Southern California Wildfires Fueled by Strong Winds

January 8, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Wildfire

More than 80,000 residents in neighborhoods of Los Angeles are in mandatory evacuation areas due to three wildfires that all started on Tuesday. The fires are zero percent contained and have been fueled by winds gusts from the Santa Ana Winds of up to 100 mph, according to The Weather Channel. Winds gusts up to 60 mph are expected to continue through Thursday, potentially affecting further fire activity and suppression efforts, according to Cal Fire.

As of Wednesday, the Palisades Fire has already burned through nearly 16,000 acres, followed by the Eaton Fire with 10,600 acres and the Hurst with 505 acres, according to Cal Fire. An estimated 1,000 structures have been destroyed due to the Palisades Fire alone. Additionally, Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone reported a high number of “significant injuries to residents who did not evacuate,” in addition to injuries among first responders on the fire line.

Also on Wednesday, two deaths were reported along with several significant injuries due to the Eaton Fire. More than 100 structures have been destroyed. More than 500 personnel are assigned to the Eaton Fire.

On Wednesday, Los Angeles air was considered “hazardous,” according to AirNow, a government-run site on air quality data. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Department of Public Health released a smoke advisory, stating smoke impact from the Palisades Wildfire had caused unhealthy air quality in Los Angeles County, particularly its northwest coastal area.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Restoration Management Company

Restoration Management Co. Opens New Location in the Portland, Oregon-metro Area

Growth & Acquisitions / News
U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship

Senator Markey to Lead as Top Democrat on Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee

News
Surrounded by hurricane Ian rainfall flood waters homes in Florida residential area. Consequences of natural disaster.

Labor Department Awards $1.6M to Continue to Support Hurricane Idalia Cleanup Efforts in Florida

Disasters / News
Construction worker with chisel

Construction Labor Churn at Historic Lows in November

News
Chuck Violand and Tim Hull

Violand Management Associates Steps Into New Ownership

Growth & Acquisitions / New Hires and Appointments / News
Solar Panel Photovoltaic installation on a Roof, alternative electricity source - Concept Image of Sustainable Resources

Private Equity Firm Hidden River Invests in ServiceMaster Restore Franchisee Restoration Alliance

Growth & Acquisitions / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

How much does your company invest annually to attend industry trade shows and conventions?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...