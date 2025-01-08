3 Fast-Moving Southern California Wildfires Fueled by Strong Winds

More than 80,000 residents in neighborhoods of Los Angeles are in mandatory evacuation areas due to three wildfires that all started on Tuesday. The fires are zero percent contained and have been fueled by winds gusts from the Santa Ana Winds of up to 100 mph, according to The Weather Channel. Winds gusts up to 60 mph are expected to continue through Thursday, potentially affecting further fire activity and suppression efforts, according to Cal Fire.

As of Wednesday, the Palisades Fire has already burned through nearly 16,000 acres, followed by the Eaton Fire with 10,600 acres and the Hurst with 505 acres, according to Cal Fire. An estimated 1,000 structures have been destroyed due to the Palisades Fire alone. Additionally, Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone reported a high number of “significant injuries to residents who did not evacuate,” in addition to injuries among first responders on the fire line.

Also on Wednesday, two deaths were reported along with several significant injuries due to the Eaton Fire. More than 100 structures have been destroyed. More than 500 personnel are assigned to the Eaton Fire.

On Wednesday, Los Angeles air was considered “hazardous,” according to AirNow, a government-run site on air quality data. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Department of Public Health released a smoke advisory, stating smoke impact from the Palisades Wildfire had caused unhealthy air quality in Los Angeles County, particularly its northwest coastal area.